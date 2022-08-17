Charlotte vs William & Mary prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Charlotte vs William & Mary How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Charlotte (0-0), William & Mary (0-0)

Charlotte vs William & Mary Game Preview

Why William & Mary Will Win

Will Charlotte be fully focused?

It’ll start the season in Week 0 against Florida Atlantic and gets Maryland right after dealing with William & Mary.

The Tribe have a 1-2 rushing punch of Bronson Yoder and Donavyn Lester to lead a deep running game that should be the best in the CAA again.

The offensive line is good enough to keep the 49er defense from doing too much in the backfield, the defensive line has the parts to come up with a good rotation – the run D will be great, and …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Charlotte getting that game against Florida Atlantic will be a plus.

The team will get the live hitting part out of the way, and it should get the timing down a little bit better.

Yes, William & Mary will be good on the lines, and the running game will be strong, but Charlotte should be able to run the ball without a problem thanks to a loaded group of backs in a good rotation, and QB Chris Reynolds has his top receivers returning. Again, getting the timing down against FAU matters. And …

What’s Going To Happen

William & Mary won’t have the passing game to keep up if and when Charlotte gets out to a good start.

The big question mark for the 49ers is the secondary, and the defense is starting with a few new parts, but again, the Tribe’s offense won’t be dangerous enough to take advantage of that.

The Charlotte offense will take over right away.

Charlotte vs William & Mary Prediction, Line

Charlotte 30, William & Mary 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD



Charlotte vs William & Mary Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

