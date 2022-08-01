Bowling Green Falcons Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Bowling Green Falcons Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Bowling Green season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Scot Loeffler, 4th year, 7-22

2021 Preview: Overall: 4-8, Conference: 2-6

Bowling Green really was good not all that long ago.

The program went to three straight MAC Championship games from 2013 to 2015, winning seasons and bowl games were expected, and …

16 wins in six years. It’s been rough. However, it’s the MAC, and Bowling Green has been through this before. It’s easy to go from nothing to champion just like that in this league, but how close it it to happening?

Head coach Scot Loeffler has managed just seven wins, his offensive style hasn’t been a differentiating factor, and the defense hasn’t been able to pick up the slack.

There’s no excuse this season. There’s experience, there’s been time to build up the depth, and …

Bowling Green Falcons Preview 2022: Offense

This offense has to work at some point. It went through a reboot last year with a ton of underclassmen playing key roles, but the running game wasn’t nearly strong enough and the downfield passing attack wasn’t there.

The Falcons finished dead last in the MAC in total offense, points were hard to come by – there was only one game without over 27 points – and …

Matt McDonald has to make the O go. The veteran quarterback who transferred in from Boston College a few years ago is accurate, and he threw 12 touchdown passes with just seven picks, but to keep hammering this home, the big plays weren’t there.

He’s got all of his top targets back – Austin Osborne caught 64 passes as the short-range guy, and Tyrone Broden was the deep threat averaging 17 yards per catch with five scores – and now they all need time to work.

Freshmen. The Bowling Green ground attack was able about the newbies – no one other than a freshman carried the ball last year. Terion Stewart was the best of the bunch, but there’s depth for a rotation.

The front five gets back four starters, but there isn’t a ton of bulk and there won’t be too much blasting away for the ground game. Like everything else on the O, though, there’s experience.

Bowling Green Falcons Preview 2022: Defense

The defense doesn’t get back as many parts as the offense does, but there’s enough there to be better. Not bad at times, the Falcons finished fourth in the MAC in total defense, was No. 1 in pass defense, and it even found a little bit of a pass rush and came up with a slew of big takeaways.

Let’s start with the negative. Defensive backs Sy Dabney and Devin Taylor were good hitters who’ll be missed. However, that’s about it for the key losses.

The rest of the secondary should be fine – Davon Ferguson is one of the MAC’s most productive corners – and it’ll get a pass rush to help.

The top playmakers behind the line are back. It would be nice to get a few more tackles for loss, but end Karl Brooks leads a good sized front that should get to the quarterback.

Leading tackler Darren Anders is a good-sized hitter on the outside who led the team and the linebacking corps with 124 tackles. Combined with second-leading tackler Brock Horne, the Falcons have big bodies to hold up against the run.

