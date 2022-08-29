Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 0

Usually there aren’t many big changes to the bowl projections after Week 0 – especially when almost everything goes according to plan – but a few things happened since we came out with our 2022 Preview version.

Northwestern beating Nebraska was the biggest one of the bunch – even if that has nothing to do with the College Football Playoff predictions.

Like the preseason bowl projections, though, the goal is to come up with a starting point to work off of. Remember, ESPN is going to try creating the biggest and best matchups possible, and that includes shoehorning in a few eligible Big Ten teams. That might mean a bowl tie-in is blown off, and it could mean that ESPN creates a bowl game for more inventory.

For now, if you don’t see your team here – especially if it’s a Power Five program – assume that if it gets to six wins it’ll find a home somewhere no matter what. We didn’t want to get too crazy yet … at least until a switched up College Football Playoff projection.

For everything else, we’ll assume most bowl ties will stay put.

2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins

Bowl Projections: Week 0

All Times Eastern

Bowl Projections: Week 0 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playofff Prediction

CFN 2022 Preview of Every Team

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Georgia State

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Louisiana

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: UCLA vs Ole Miss

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: BYU vs Nebraska*

*Our early call – the Big Ten will have too many available teams, and ESPN will want to find a spot for them to create the most interesting matchups.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Maryland*

*Our early call – the Big Ten will have too many available teams, and ESPN will want to find a spot for them to create the most interesting matchups.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs UTSA

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Army

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Air Force

Bowl Projections: Week 0 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff

CFN 2022 Preview of Every Team

More Bowl Projections After Week 0: NEXT