Big Ten Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

You want the predictions for the 2022 Big Ten football season? It’s not all that hard …

Ohio State is going to be fantastic, and now it’s mad.

We got the Michigan curveball last year. It’s rebuilding, but it’s still going to be strong. Michigan State and Penn State are good, Wisconsin is really good, Iowa is Iowa, and others like Maryland and Nebraska should rise up and have good seasons.

Who can catch the Buckeyes?

More interesting will be a few strange twists and turns. Most of the solid teams can hang with or beat anyone else in the conference, and on the right day an Illinois or Northwestern or Rutgers should have the formula to pull off something fun.

There are two more years before USC and UCLA come aboard. That’s all anyone will be talking about, but until then, this season should be entertaining – at least outside of what OSU will probably do.

Big Ten Preseason Predictions: East

Big Ten East Predicted Finish

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Penn State

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

T6. Indiana

T6. Rutgers

Indiana Hoosiers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 6-2, Prediction: 6-2

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 5-7

Sept 2 Illinois W

Sept 10 Idaho W

Sept 17 WKU W

Sept 24 at Cincinnati L

Oct 1 at Nebraska L

Oct 8 Michigan L

Oct 15 Maryland W

Oct 22 at Rutgers L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Penn State L

Nov 12 at Ohio State L

Nov 19 at Michigan State L

Nov 26 Purdue L

Maryland Terrapins

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 3-6

2021:7-6 , Prediction: 4-8

2020: 2-3, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 Buffalo W

Sept 10 at Charlotte W

Sept 17 South Alabama W

Sept 24 at Michigan L

Oct 1 Michigan State W

Oct 8 Purdue W

Oct 15 at Indiana L

Oct 22 Northwestern L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Wisconsin L

Nov 12 at Penn State L

Nov 19 Ohio State L

Nov 26 Rutgers W

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 7-2

2021:12-2 , Prediction: 9-3

2020: 2-4, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 9-4, Prediction: 11-1

Sept 3 Colorado State W

Sept 10 Hawaii W

Sept 17 UConn W

Sept 24 Maryland W

Oct 1 at Iowa L

Oct 8 at Indiana W

Oct 15 Penn State W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Michigan State W

Nov 5 at Rutgers W

Nov 12 Nebraska W

Nov 19 Illinois W

Nov 26 at Ohio State L

Michigan State Spartans

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 5-4

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 2-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 2 Western Michigan W

Sept 10 Akron W

Sept 17 at Washington W

Sept 24 Minnesota W

Oct 1 at Maryland L

Oct 8 Ohio State L

Oct 15 Wisconsin W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Michigan L

Nov 5 at Illinois W

Nov 12 Rutgers W

Nov 19 Indiana W

Nov 26 at Penn State L

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 7-1

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 12-0

2020: 7-1, Prediction: 11-1

2019: 13-1, Prediction: 10-2

Sept 3 Notre Dame W

Sept 10 Arkansas State W

Sept 17 Toledo W

Sept 24 Wisconsin W

Oct 1 Rutgers W

Oct 8 at Michigan State W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Iowa W

Oct 29 at Penn State L

Nov 5 at Northwestern W

Nov 12 Indiana W

Nov 19 at Maryland W

Nov 26 Michigan W

Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 4-5, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 at Purdue L

Sept 10 Ohio W

Sept 17 at Auburn L

Sept 24 Central Michigan W

Oct 1 Northwestern W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Michigan L

Oct 22 Minnesota L

Oct 29 Ohio State W

Nov 5 at Indiana W

Nov 12 Maryland W

Nov 19 at Rutgers W

Nov 26 Michigan State W

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 5-8, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 3-6, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9

Sept 3 at Boston College L

Sept 10 Wagner W

Sept 17 at Temple W

Sept 24 Iowa L

Oct 1 at Ohio State L

Oct 7 Nebraska W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Indiana W

Oct 29 at Minnesota L

Nov 5 Michigan L

Nov 12 at Michigan State L

Nov 19 Penn State L

Nov 26 at Maryland L

