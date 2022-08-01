Big 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The Big 12 preseason predictions were harder than ever to do.

While the world might be diving into the Big 12 expansion possibilities, don’t lose sight of what’s happening for this season – the league is going to be crazy-fun and totally wide open.

Warning: with these predictions, there will be at least one major miss – like last year with Baylor.

It seems like every year the Big 12 has at least seven teams that could finish anywhere in the pack – at least after Oklahoma – but this year it’s more like everyone but Kansas, and even it has the potential to be far better.

Oklahoma is hardly a sure thing to be on top, defending champion Baylor has a ton of tough road games, and TCU and Texas Tech – along with OU – are wild-cards with their new coaching staffs.

West Virginia should be more dangerous with Graham Harrell taking over as offensive coordinator. Texas has way too much talent to be mediocre. Texas Tech is an eight-win caliber program disguised as a team that’s going to struggle thanks rough non-conference games.

Iowa State isn’t going to fall off the map, right? Kansas State should be feisty with Adrian Martinez at quarterback, right?

There will be several twists and turns, and a whole slew of surprises – Kansas is going to win more than three games, but how you predict that?

So here we go. While the Big 12 is still a ten-team conference with Oklahoma and Texas still hanging around …

2022 Big 12 Preseason Predictions

Big 12 Predicted Finish

1. Oklahoma

T2. Oklahoma State*

T2. Texas

T4. Baylor

T4. West Virginia

T6. Iowa State

T6. Kansas State

T6. TCU

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

*Oklahoma State predicted to win tie-breaker with Texas for No. 2 spot to face the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship.

Baylor Bears Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 5-4

2021: 12-2, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 2-7, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 11-3, Prediction: 7-5

Sept 3 Albany W

Sept 10 at BYU L

Sept 17 Texas State W

Sept 24 at Iowa State W

Oct 1 Oklahoma State W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 at West Virginia L

Oct 22 Kansas W

Oct 29 at Texas Tech L

Nov 5 at Oklahoma L

Nov 12 Kansas State W

Nov 19 TCU W

Nov 26 at Texas L

Baylor 2022 Preview

Baylor 10 Best Players

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Iowa State Cyclones Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 9-3, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 7-6, Prediction: 7-5

Sept 3 SE Missouri W

Sept 10 at Iowa L

Sept 17 Ohio W

Sept 24 Baylor L

Oct 1 at Kansas W

Oct 8 Kansas State W

Oct 15 at Texas L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 27 Oklahoma L

Nov 5 West Virginia W

Nov 12 at Oklahoma State L

Nov 19 Texas Tech W

Nov 26 at TCU L

Iowa State 2022 Preview

Iowa State 10 Best Players

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

Kansas Jayhawks Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 1-8

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 3-9

Sept 2 Tennessee Tech W

Sept 10 at West Virginia L

Sept 17 at Houston L

Sept 24 Duke W

Oct 1 Iowa State L

Oct 8 TCU W

Oct 15 at Oklahoma L

Oct 22 at Baylor L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Oklahoma State L

Nov 12 at Texas Tech L

Nov 19 Texas L

Nov 26 at Kansas State L

Kansas 2022 Preview

Kansas 10 Best Players

Kansas Schedule Analysis

Kansas State Wildcats Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2021: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 4-6, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 South Dakota W

Sept 10 Missouri L

Sept 17 Tulane W

Sept 24 at Oklahoma L

Oct 1 Texas Tech W

Oct 8 at Iowa State L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at TCU L

Oct 29 Oklahoma State W

Nov 5 Texas W

Nov 12 at Baylor L

Nov 19 at West Virginia L

Nov 26 Kansas W

Kansas State 2022 Preview

Kansas State 10 Best Players

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

Oklahoma Sooners Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 7-2

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 11-1

2020: 9-2, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 11-1

Sept 3 UTEP W

Sept 10 Kent State W

Sept 17 at Nebraska W

Sept 24 Kansas State W

Oct 1 at TCU L

Oct 8 Texas (in Dallas) W

Oct 15 Kansas W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 27 at Iowa State W

Nov 5 Baylor W

Nov 12 at West Virginia L

Nov 19 Oklahoma State W

Nov 26 at Texas Tech W

Oklahoma 2022 Preview

Oklahoma 10 Best Players

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 6-3

2021: 12-2, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 8-3, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Central Michigan W

Sept 10 Arizona State W

Sept 17 Arkansas-Pine Bluff W

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 at Baylor L

Oct 8 Texas Tech W

Oct 15 at TCU W

Oct 22 Texas W

Oct 29 at Kansas State L

Nov 5 at Kansas W

Nov 12 Iowa State W

Nov 19 at Oklahoma L

Nov 26 West Virginia W

Oklahoma State 2022 Preview

Oklahoma State 10 Best Players

Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

TCU Horned Frogs Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 6-4, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 2 at Colorado L

Sept 10 Tarleton State W

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 at South Alabama W

Oct 1 Oklahoma W

Oct 8 at Kansas L

Oct 15 Oklahoma State L

Oct 22 Kansas State W

Oct 29 at West Virginia L

Nov 5 Texas Tech W

Nov 12 at Texas L

Nov 19 at Baylor L

Nov 26 Iowa State W

TCU 2022 Preview

TCU 10 Best Players

TCU Schedule Analysis

Texas Longhorns Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 6-3

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 7-3, Prediction: 8-4

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 ULM W

Sept 10 Alabama L

Sept 17 UTSA W

Sept 24 at Texas Tech W

Oct 1 West Virginia W

Oct 8 Oklahoma (in Dallas) L

Oct 15 Iowa State W

Oct 22 at Oklahoma State L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Kansas State L

Nov 12 TCU W

Nov 19 at Kansas W

Nov 26 Baylor W

Texas 2022 Preview

Texas 10 Best Players

Texas Schedule Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 3-7

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 4-6, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 5-7

Sept 3 Murray State W

Sept 10 Houston W

Sept 17 at NC State L

Sept 24 Texas L

Oct 1 at Kansas State L

Oct 8 at Oklahoma State L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 West Virginia W

Oct 29 Baylor W

Nov 5 at TCU L

Nov 12 Kansas W

Nov 19 at Iowa State L

Nov 26 Oklahoma L

Texas Tech 2022 Preview

Texas Tech 10 Best Players

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

West Virginia Mountaineers Preseason Prediction

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big 12 Prediction: 5-4

2021: 6-7, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 6-4, Prediction: 5-7

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 1 at Pitt L

Sept 10 Kansas W

Sept 17 Towson W

Sept 24 at Virginia Tech L

Oct 1 at Texas L

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 Baylor W

Oct 22 at Texas Tech L

Oct 29 TCU W

Nov 5 at Iowa State L

Nov 12 Oklahoma W

Nov 19 Kansas State W

Nov 26 at Oklahoma State L

West Virginia 2022 Preview

West Virginia 10 Best Players

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams