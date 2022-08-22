Arkansas vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Arkansas vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arkansas (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0)

Arkansas vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats still have the lines.

You can’t hang around with the Hogs if you can’t hod up up front, and Cincinnati should be able to do that.

There might be big talent losses in several areas, but the offensive front is loaded with all-stars, veterans, and it should be among the best in the nation at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

As good as Arkansas is on the defensive front, it’s not going to live behind the line and it likely won’t generate a big pass rush.

The defensive side loses more parts, but the rotation was good enough – and the talent level raised up enough – to have another good front seven. However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Arkansas running game should be able to take over as the game goes on.

The team led the SEC in rushing, the passing efficiency should be there against a revamped Cincinnati secondary that lost a slew of NFL talents, and the O line should be able to more than hold its own – if not take over – even against this defensive front.

On the other side, can the Bearcats match the production from the lost group of skill parts? The receiving corps will be fine, and the new guys are good, but Desmond Ridder was a special quarterback who won’t quickly be replaced.

Once again, the Arkansas defense should be special on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Grinding won’t be a problem for the home side.

Cincinnati held up well last year by dominating in the red zone – the D occasionally bent, but didn’t break – it was third in the nation in takeaways, and now it goes against a team and a style that led the SEC in fewest turnovers.

This might not be anything pretty, but Arkansas will grind its way to a win. Hog QB KJ Jefferson is a massive key here. He doesn’t have to be the best player on the field, but he probably will be.

Arkansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Arkansas 26, Cincinnati 17

Line: Arkansas -7, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5



Arkansas vs Cincinnati Must See Rating: 4

