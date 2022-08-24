Arizona vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Arizona vs San Diego State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Arizona (0-0), San Diego State (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

This is a much, much better Arizona team than the one that struggled so much through last season.

The transfer portal had a whole lot to do with it, going through the growing pains last year played a big role, and upgrading key spots should mean everything with Washington State QB Jayden de Laura and WR Jacob Cowing soon to be the new stars.

This isn’t a high-powered San Diego State team. It has to win on toughness, the running game, and defense. With eight starters back for the Wildcats – and with decent size up front to hold up – the D is about to rise up against the power teams. However …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why San Diego State Will Win

This isn’t the defense you want to face if you’re trying to get the offense going.

The Wildcats have enough playmakers now at the skill spots to have a few nice moments, but can the generate a push against a defense that’s about to be among the best in the nation again?

The D lost a few key guys, but it made up for it with the addition of Justus Tavai from Hawaii to go along with his brother, Jonah. The line is about to be a brick wall again, the secondary can pop, and the offensive side has a quietly good receiving corps for Virginia Tech transfer QB Braxton Burmeister to work with.

But the real star of the show will be …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego State has its shiny new home to play in.

In a night-and-day different atmosphere, the Aztecs go from playing in front of friends and family in Carson, California, to having a showpiece, intimate, state-of-the-art stadium as part of a massive development plan.

Arizona will be far better this season, but it won’t be able to overcome the Aztec defense that will come up with third down stop after third down stop.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Arizona vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 26, Arizona 17

Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– How every college coach does against the spread



Arizona vs San Diego State Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams