AP Top 25 Preseason College Football Poll: 5 Things That Matter, Overrated, Underrated, Winners, Losers 2022

The 2022 AP top 25 preseason college football poll was released. Here are the topics that matter with the overrated and underrated teams, and the winners and losers.

5. Who is, technically, overrated in the 2022 AP Top 25 Preseason College Football Poll?

It’s all subjective, obviously, but who’s overrated and who’s underrated compared to the CFN 2022 Preseason Rankings 1-131? Here are five possible overrated teams.

No. 5 Notre Dame

Totally nitpicking here. Notre Dame is going to be terrific. There’s no excuse to not be in the CFP mix – even after starting the season against Ohio State – and nothing less than a New Year’s Six bowl game will be okay.

Five is a wee bit high considering how strong Michigan should be and with Oregon, Utah, and USC all knocked down a peg. The Irish should be around 10ish instead of top 5, but it’s hardly a crazy ranking.

No. 6 Texas A&M

In theory Texas A&M should be No. 6 good, and the talent level is there after this latest loaded recruiting class, but the program might be a year or so away from being worth this much respect.

Outside of that new haul of talent – which matters, of course – is A&M about to make the leap from unranked like it was at the end of last season to the top 6? Top 20, yes, but gut feeling – the voters remember the Alabama win of 2021 and ranked accordingly.

No. 10 Baylor

100% getting it that we might be on the wrong side of the Baylor call this year. The defense will be great, the offense just fine, and … the Big 12 will be stronger. Rankings shouldn’t be predictive and need to be based on how good the teams are, but compared to a slew of Others Receiving Votes teams – more on that in the Underrated section – Baylor at 10 is a tad rich.

No. 16 Miami

I like Miami, you like Miami, we all like Miami. Warm weather, cool program, Mario Cristobal taking over, Tyler Van Dyke a rising star quarterback – 16 is too high. The Canes aren’t there yet. It’s not horribly off – they should be top 25 – but ahead of Arkansas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Ole Miss? No.

No. 22 Wake Forest

PLEASE forgive how gross this is to consider a young man’s medical condition as a factor in any sort of football analysis, but to be fair, I would’ve put Wake Forest in the Overrated category before the announcement of Sam Hartman’s non-football related medical issue.

Talent-wise – and if the teams were playing on the field in Week 1 – give me at least ten Also Receiving Votes programs over Wake Forest. Tennessee, Penn State, LSU being front and center.

And then there are the …

