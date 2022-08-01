American Athletic Conference Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The American Athletic Conference is about to go through its final season with a whole lot of fun before all the changes come.
If you want wacky, and if you want unpredictable, here you go.
The future Big 12 programs – Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – should be the stars, but others are going to be just good enough to provide a push or even trip them up. Unfortunately, the Cougars don’t play the Bearcats or Knights.
Get ready for the inconsistencies with teams like East Carolina and Memphis being up and down, depending on the timing of the biggest games, SMU and Tulane will be interesting, and USF and Navy should be just improved enough to pull off a few interesting performances.
Remember, the American Athletic Conference doesn’t have divisions. The top two teams in the final standings will play for the title. It should come down to the last few games with the drama at a high level up until the very end.
American Athletic Conference Predictions
American Athletic Conference Predicted Finish
T1. Cincinnati
T1. Houston
3. UCF
T4. East Carolina
T4. Memphis
T4. Navy
T4. SMU
T8. Tulane
T8. Tulsa
10. USF
11. Temple
Cincinnati Bearcats
2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2022 AAC Prediction: 7-1
2021: 13-1, Prediction: 10-2
2020: 9-1, 2019: 11-3, 2018: 11-2
Sept 3 at Arkansas L
Sept 10 Kennesaw State W
Sept 17 vs Miami University (in Cincinnati) W
Sept 24 Indiana W
Oct 1 at Tulsa W
Oct 8 USF W
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at SMU W
Oct 29 at UCF L
Nov 5 Navy W
Nov 12 East Carolina W
Nov 19 at Temple W
Nov 26 Tulane W
Cincinnati 2022 Preview
Cincinnati 10 Best Players
East Carolina Pirates
2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4
2021: 7-5, Prediction: 5-7
2020: 3-6, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9
Sept 3 NC State L
Sept 10 Old Dominion W
Sept 17 Campbell
Sept 24 Navy L
Oct 1 at USF L
Oct 8 at Tulane L
Oct 15 Memphis W
Oct 22 UCF W
Oct 29 at BYU L
Nov 5 OPEN DATE
Oct 11 at Cincinnati L
Oct 19 Houston W
Nov 26 at Temple W
East Carolina 2022 Preview
East Carolina 10 Best Players
Houston Cougars
2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2022 AAC Prediction: 7-1
2021: 12-2, Prediction: 8-4
2020: 3-5, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-5
Sept 3 at UTSA W
Sept 10 at Texas Tech L
Sept 17 Kansas W
Sept 24 Rice W
Oct 29 Tulane W
Oct 7 at Memphis W
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at Navy W
Oct 29 USF W
Nov 5 at SMU W
Nov 12 Temple W
Nov 19 at East Carolina L
Nov 26 Tulsa W
Houston 2022 Preview
Houston 10 Best Players
Memphis Tigers
2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4
2021: 6-6, Prediction: 8-4
2020: 8-3, 2019: 12-2, 2018: 8-6
Sept 3 at Mississippi State L
Sept 10 at Navy L
Sept 17 Arkansas State W
Sept 24 North Texas W
Oct 1 Temple W
Oct 7 Houston L
Oct 15 at East Carolina L
Oct 22 at Tulane W
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 UCF W
Nov 10 Tulsa W
Nov 19 North Alabama W
Nov 26 at SMU L
Memphis 2022 Preview
Memphis 10 Best Players
Navy Midshipmen
2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4
2021: 4-8, Prediction: 3-9
2020: 3-7, 2019: 11-2, 2018: 3-10
Sept 3 Delaware W
Sept 10 Memphis W
Sept 17 OPEN DATE
Sept 24 at East Carolina W
Oct 1 at Air Force L
Oct 8 Tulsa W
Oct 14 at SMU L
Oct 22 Houston L
Oct 29 Temple W
Nov 5 at Cincinnati L
Nov 12 vs Notre Dame (in Baltimore) L
Nov 19 at UCF L
Nov 26 OPEN DATE
Dec 3 OPEN DATE
Dec 10 vs Army (in Philadelphia) L
Navy 2022 Preview
Navy 10 Best Players
SMU Mustangs
2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4
2021: 8-4, Prediction: 7-5
2020: 7-3, 2019: 10-3, 2018: 5-7
Sept 3 at North Texas W
Sept 10 Lamar W
Sept 17 at Maryland L
Sept 24 TCU L
Oct 1 at UCF L
Oct 8 OPEN DATE
Oct 14 Navy W
Oct 22 Cincinnati L
Oct 29 at Tulsa W
Nov 5 Houston L
Nov 12 at USF W
Nov 17 at Tulane L
Nov 26 Memphis W
SMU 2022 Preview
SMU 10 Best Players
Temple Owls
2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2022 AAC Prediction: 0-8
2021: 3-9, Prediction: 5-7
2020: 1-6, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 8-5
Sept 2 at Duke L
Sept 10 Lafayette W
Sept 17 Rutgers L
Sept 24 UMass W
Oct 1 at Memphis L
Oct 8 OPEN DATE
Oct 13 at UCF L
Oct 21 Tulsa L
Oct 29 at Navy L
Nov 5 USF L
Nov 12 at Houston L
Nov 19 Cincinnati L
Nov 26 East Carolina L
Temple 2022 Preview
Temple 10 Best Players
Tulane Green Wave
2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2022 AAC Prediction: 3-5
2021: 2-10, Prediction: 5-7
2020: 6-6, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
Sept 3 UMass W
Sept 10 Alcorn State W
Sept 17 at Kansas State L
Sept 24 Southern Miss W
Oct 29 at Houston L
Oct 8 East Carolina W
Oct 15 at USF W
Oct 22 Memphis L
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 at Tulsa L
Nov 12 UCF L
Nov 17 SMU W
Nov 26 at Cincinnati L
Tulane 2022 Preview
Tulane 10 Best Players
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2022 AAC Prediction: 3-5
2021: 7-6, Prediction: 4-8
2020: 6-3, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9
Sept 3 at Wyoming L
Sept 10 Northern Illinois W
Sept 17 Jacksonville State W
Sept 24 at Ole Miss L
Oct 1 Cincinnati L
Oct 8 at Navy L
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 21 at Temple W
Oct 29 SMU L
Nov 5 Tulane W
Nov 10 at Memphis L
Nov 18 USF W
Nov 26 at Houston L
Tulsa 2022 Preview
Tulsa 10 Best Players
UCF Knights
2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2022 AAC Prediction: 6-2
2021: 9-4, Prediction: 10-2
2020: 6-4, 2019: 10-3, 2018: 12-1
Sept 1 South Carolina State W
Sept 9 Louisville W
Sept 17 at Florida Atlantic W
Sept 24 Georgia Tech W
Oct 1 SMU W
Oct 8 OPEN DATE
Oct 13 Temple W
Oct 22 at East Carolina L
Oct 29 Cincinnati W
Nov 5 at Memphis L
Nov 12 at Tulane W
Nov 19 Navy W
Nov 26 at USF W
UCF 2022 Preview
UCF 10 Best Players
USF Bulls
2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2022 AAC Prediction: 2-6
2021: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9
2020: 0-7, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6
Sept 3 BYU L
Sept 10 Howard W
Sept 17 at Florida L
Sept 24 at Louisville L
Oct 1 East Carolina W
Oct 8 at Cincinnati L
Oct 15 Tulane L
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 at Houston L
Nov 5 at Temple W
Nov 12 SMU L
Nov 18 at Tulsa L
Nov 26 UCF L
USF 2022 Preview
USF 10 Best Players