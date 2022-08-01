2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Pro Prospects By Position: First Look

2023 NFL Draft: What returning college players are among the best pro prospects going into the 2022 season? Here’s the first look by position.

2022 NFL Draft: Top 105 Prospect Analysis

2023 NFL Draft Top Pro Prospects By Position: Pre-2022 NFL Draft

NFL scouting is always an inexact science that relies on guesswork more than the community wants you to believe. That goes triple for trying to figure out what’s coming the following year.

Joe Burrow was just a sixth round projection before he cranked up his epic 2019 at LSU. Kenny Pickett? Not even on the radar before a Heisman-caliber 2021.

On the flip side, North Carolina QB Sam Howell seemed like he’d be the main man for the 2022 NFL Draft, and then he wasn’t.

One thing is for certain, though – the 2023 NFL Draft is going to be a whopper compared to the 2022 version.

Oh sure, infrastructure and great linemen can be sexy, but people tend to care about this thing when the superstar skill guys are featured. The 2021 draft was all about the quarterbacks, and 2023 should be every bit as star-studded up top.

The overall goal here is to have a starting point. We know that half the guys on these 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings will bomb this college season, and we also know we’re missing a slew of big-time first rounders who haven’t emerged yet.

But that’s the fun. That’s why they play the games.

Who has the best combinations of talent, NFL size, NFL tools, and NFL upside to look ahead to 2023 – all while still figuring out the 2022 NFL Draft?

Here’s the first look at the 2023 NFL Draft with 15 of the most promising prospects at every position among those who will be eligible – three years out of high school.

If you don’t see your guy here – or don’t like where he’s ranked – relax. We’ll go in-depth with the more detailed lists just before the season.

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Quarterbacks

1 CJ Stroud, Ohio State 6-3, 218

2 Bryce Young, Alabama 6-0, 194

3 DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson 6-4, 250

4 Cameron Ward, Washington State 6-2, 223

5 Kedon Slovis, Pitt 6-3, 205

6 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College 6-5, 214

7 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia 6-2, 212

8 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami 6-4, 224

9 JT Daniels, West Virginia 6-3, 210

10 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 6-4, 218

11 Jake Haener, Fresno State 6-1, 195

11 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina 6-1, 210

13 Devin Leary, NC State 6-1, 215

14 Jayden Daniels, LSU 6-3, 185

15 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma 6-0, 205

