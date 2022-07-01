Texas State Bobcats Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Texas State Bobcats Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Texas State Bobcats Preview

Head Coach: Jake Spavital, 3rd year at Texas State, 9-27

2021 Preview: Overall: 4-8, Conference: 3-5

Head coach Jake Spavial is doing the right things in the modern age of college football.

He was ahead of the game in all but blowing off normal recruiting and building things up through the transfer portal. His offense is fun and fast, his defense aggressive, and …

It’s not working yet. However, after five wins in his first two years, the four wins last year really did mark a step forward. In the new and improved Sun Belt it’ll be even more of a fight, but now he’s got experience and depth to go alone with the new parts through the portal.

There’s more talent than before, the schedule is full of winnable games, and there’s a real shot this season to push for the first winning season since 2014 and the program’s first bowl game ever.

Texas State Bobcats Preview 2022: Offense

The offense goes fast, likes to wing it around, and has an Air Raid style that tries to keep defenses on their heels. There’s one big problem – it isn’t working well enough to control games. The passing attack averaged just 194 yards per game, there were too many turnovers, and it was a struggle to move the chains. However, it’s an attack loaded with veterans and should be sharper if …

The quarterback play has to be sharper. With leading passer Brady McBride off to Appalachian State, it starts with the addition of Layne Hatcher from Arkansas State, Dillon Markiewicz is coming in from Syracuse to give it a shot, and former NC State transfer Ty Evans is there.

The receiving corps is full of producers. Javen Banks led the team with 553 yards and five scores, Marcell Barbee led the team with 40 catches and five touchdowns, and most of the other top targets are back along with a slew of receivers from the transfer portal highlighted by Demarcus Gregory from USF.

Can the experienced offensive line keep defenses out of the backfield? OT Dalton Cooper is one of the best in the Sun Belt, and there’s decent size at the other four spots.

The running game averaged 149 yards per game, and it gets back leading rusher Calvin Hill, who ran for 696 yards and averaged over five yards per carry. 6-0, 225-pound Jahmyl Jeter led the team with eight scores and was second with 384 yards.

Texas State Bobcats Preview 2022: Defense

The defense struggled to come up with big plays. It was the worst in the Sun Belt at generating sacks and pressure, it allowed 430 yards and 33 points per game, and it was mostly awful against the run.

The 18 sacks weren’t enough, but most of the production returns. Issiah Nixon led the team with four sacks, but he’s likely going to be a key backup at linebacker.

Second-leading tackler Sione Tupou is back on the outside after making 75 stops, and 6-2, 225-pound London Harris should do more in the middle after making 33 tackles on the outside.

The defensive front has decent bulk. 315-pound Gjemar Daniels will play a bigger role somewhere inside, and 300-pound Samuel Obiang will be more of a factor on the nose. Now the pass rush has to come from the end, and that starts with 280-pound Nico Ezidore being more disruptive.

The Bobcats only came up with three interceptions, and losing star tacklers and playmaker Zion Childress to Kentucky hurts, but Kordell Rodgers broke up seven passes from his corner spot, and veteran DeJordan Mask is a decent tackler.

