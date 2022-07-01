TCU Horned Frogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

TCU Horned Frogs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the TCU season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

TCU Horned Frogs Preview

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes, 1st year at TCU

12th year overall, 71-63. 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 3-6

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

TCU Top 10 Players | TCU Schedule & Analysis

TCU Horned Frogs Preview 2022

It’s an interesting hire.

Gary Patterson was an institution at TCU. He was the one who helped take the program from life in the WAC, to Conference USA, to the Mountain West, to the Big 12.

Along the way, the program won a Rose Bowl, came within an eyelash of going to the first College Football Playoff, and was almost always able to punch above its weight considering it’s a relatively small, private research school dealing with the Texas and Oklahoma behemoths of the world.

Now Patterson is gone, and in comes Sonny Dykes, a good coach who won a WAC title at Louisiana Tech back in 2011, and …

That’s about it.

He had one winning season in four years at Cal, was solid at SMU – although his teams never finished higher than third in the divisional format and couldn’t push past fifth overall in the last two years – and now it’s up to him to take TCU back to a high level in the upcoming new world of the Big 12.

The guy knows offense, he sure knows Texas football and the landscape of the state, but can he do what he couldn’t at SMU and make his team stronger than Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston?

The offense was good last year and should be again with this coaching staff, but the success of the season depends on how quickly the defense can come around. This isn’t going to be a quick fix – there’s going to be work to do overall.

After going 16-18 over the last three seasons, TCU needs Dykes to stop the skid.

1996-1997 was the last time TCU had back-to-back losing seasons. There are too many good things in place for that to happen now, but under Patterson, TCU went from 5-6 in 2004 to 11-1 in 2005. It went from 4-8 in 2013 to 12-1 in 2014, and 6-7 in 2016 to 11-3 in 2017.

TCU will have a winning season, but more importantly, it needs to show under Dykes that it’s going to be a player in 2023 and beyond.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

TCU Top 10 Players | TCU Schedule & Analysis

TCU Horned Frogs Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT