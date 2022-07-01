San Diego State Aztecs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

San Diego State Aztecs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Brady Hoke, 29-18, 5th year at SDSU

16th year overall, 94-78, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 12-2, Conference: 7-1

Brady Hoke cranked up one good season at San Diego State in 2010, turned it into the Michigan job in 2011, took back the gig in the America’s Finest City in 2020, and last year it all came together with historic 12-win season.

Most amazing about last year’s success was the season full of road games, playing its “home” dates in front of tens and tens of people in Carson, California.

Now everything is coming together to not only keep it rolling, but to take it up a few notches.

San Diego State might be in paradise – good luck finding a better smelling school – and it might be just a few miles away from the beach, but this is one hard-nosed program that lives off a nasty brand of defense and power attack on offense. That’s all going to continue.

This year the team moves to its snazzy new Snapdragon Stadium, there should be a better overall atmosphere for football than the school has had in a long, long time, and it gets the honor of being San Diego’s football team with the Chargers doing whatever it is they do up the road.

Now Hoke has to win a title.

He had a heater of a Ball State team in 2008 – and lost the MAC Championship. He had the best team in the Mountain West last year – and lost the title game after 20 players were out with COVID.

He’ll be 64 this season, the motivation is there to finally get a conference championship, he gets to coach in the new stadium, and he gets to live in San Diego.

The program is about to have some fun.

