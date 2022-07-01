Purdue Boilermakers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Purdue Boilermakers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Purdue season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm, 28-29, 6th year at Purdue

2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 9-4, Conference: 6-3

Purdue football has always been a little bit of a Little Engine That Could sort of program without the next-level star power of the biggest of Big Ten teams, but when it was rolling back in the day under the late, great Joe Tiller it had a scheme and style that made everyone worry.

It’s been a while, but last year’s team brought a bit of that Basketball On Grass swagger.

There were times when the offense sputtered – like against the elite Wisconsin D – and the defense couldn’t keep up with Ohio State’s O, but it wanted to make a statement against a rolling Iowa team, and did.

It wanted to make a statement against a hot Michigan State team, and did.

And then it was Game On against a high-powered Tennessee team that was trending up. It hung on in a thrilling – and somewhat controversial – shootout victory.

Now Purdue has to keep that same attitude to go along with a ton of returning experience.

It would take something amazing to break through to an even higher level and be deep in the hunt for a Big Ten Championship appearance – in other words, the rest of the Big Ten West has to be down – but after what the team did last year, it’s not crazy.

Head coach Jeff Brohm has done a really good job of recruiting to a type to put this all together after a few tough seasons, and now the team has to do it all again.

The special teams have to be better, more takeaways would be good, a better running game would be great, and …

Forget about what Purdue won’t be and probably can’t do. It’s going to give everyone a fight again.

