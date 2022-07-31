CFN Preseason All-SEC Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the SEC going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-SEC team and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year

QB Bryce Young, Jr. Alabama

Yeah, of course the reigning Heisman winner who came really, really close to pulling out a national championship comes into the following season as the conference’s top offensive star. However, that’s not the given you might think it is considering just about ever SEC team has a quarterback talented enough to be a problem on any given Saturday.

The transfer portal brought LSU Jayden Daniels from Arizona State. Ole Miss got Jaxson Dart from USC and South Carolina got a gem in Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson have the pro scouts drooling, KJ Jefferson of Arkansas is special, and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers might lead the SEC in passing.

Meanwhile, a few of those big names are in battles for the starting job, and the one guy not mentioned – Stetson Bennett – quarterbacked his team to the national title.

The SEC is loaded with passers who could start just about anywhere else outside of the conference, and Young is the best of the bunch. He might not be huge, he might not have a cannon, and he doesn’t run much, but he reads everything, is deadly accurate, and he’s about to make a big push to repeat as the Heisman winner after hitting 67% of his passes for 4,872 yards and 37 touchdowns with seven picks.

2022 Preseason CFN SEC Defensive Player of the Year

LB Will Anderson, Jr. Alabama

It wasn’t just that Anderson was a pass rushing terror on a defense loaded with NFL prospect, it’s that he didn’t stop until Georgia held him in relative check in the national title – and the rest of the D took advantage of the attention paid to 31 – it was the consistency and alpha defender aspect to his game. Be shocked if the production doesn’t keep on rolling.

He came up with two or more tackles for loss in 11 games, made 101 stops on the season with 17.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss. No one else had more than 22 tackles for loss – he was the only player to average over two per game – and only Army’s Andre Carter averaged more sacks per game – 1.19 to 1.17.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-SEC Team: Offense

QB Bryce Young, Jr. Alabama

RB Tank Bigsby, Jr. Auburn

RB Chris Rodriguez, Sr. Kentucky

WR Kayshon Boutte, Jr. LSU

WR Cedric Tillman, Sr. Tennessee

TE Brock Bowers, Soph. Georgia

OT Tyler Steen, Sr. Alabama

OG Nick Broeker, Sr. Ole Miss

C Ricky Stromberg, Sr. Arkansas

OG Emil Ekiyor, Sr. Alabama

OT Darnell Wright, Sr. Tennessee

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-SEC Team: Defense

DE Derick Hall, Sr. Auburn

DT Jalen Carter, Jr. Georgia

DT Zacch Pickens, Sr. South Carolina

DE BJ Ojulari, Sr. LSU

LB Will Anderson, Jr. Alabama

LB Bumper Pool, Sr. Arkansas

LB Nolan Smith, Sr. Georgia

CB Eli Ricks, Jr. Alabama

S Jordan Battle, Sr. Alabama

S Antonio Johnson, Jr. Texas A&M

CB Kelee Ringo, Soph. Georgia

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-SEC Team: Special Teams

PK Harrison Mevis, Jr. Missouri

P Nik Constantinou, Jr. Texas A&M

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Jr. Mississippi State

PR Ainias Smith, Sr. Texas A&M

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 SEC Players

30. Jaxson Dart, QB Soph. Ole Miss

29. Jeremy Banks, LB Sr. Tennessee

28. Brenton Cox, LB Sr. Florida

27. Ali Gaye, DE Sr. LSU

26. Will Rogers, QB Jr. Mississippi State

25. Zacch Pickens, DT Sr. South Carolina

24. Derick Hall, DE Sr. Auburn

23. Emil Ekiyor, OG Sr. Alabama

22. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Jr. Alabama

21. BJ Ojulari, DE Sr. LSU

20. Cam Smith, CB Jr. South Carolina

19. Tank Bigsby, RB Jr. Auburn

18. Anfernee Orji, LB Sr. Vanderbilt

17. Spencer Rattler, QB Jr. South Carolina

16. Eli Ricks, CB Jr. Alabama

15. Henry To’o To’o, LB Sr. Alabama

14. Will Levis, QB Sr. Kentucky

13. Bumper Pool, LB Sr. Arkansas

12. Chris Rodriguez, RB Sr. Kentucky

11. Nolan Smith, LB Sr. Georgia

10. Anthony Richardson, QB Soph. Florida

9. Kelee Ringo, CB Soph. Georgia

8. Kayshon Boutte, WR Jr. LSU

7. Jordan Battle, SS Sr. Alabama

6. KJ Jefferson, QB Jr. Arkansas

5. Brock Bowers, TE Soph. Georgia

4. Hendon Hooker, QB Sr. Tennessee

3. Jalen Carter, DT Jr. Georgia

2. Bryce Young, QB Jr. Alabama

1. Will Anderson, LB Jr. Alabama

