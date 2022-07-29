CFN Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Pac-12 going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 team, and top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews



2022 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

Caleb Williams, QB Soph. USC

It takes something special to standout among this group of Pac-12 quarterbacks, and the possible two best – throw in Washington State’s Cameron Ward, a transfer from Incarnate Word – and Williams have yet to take a snap in the conference.

Williams put on a show over the second half of last year running Lincoln Riley’s offense at Oklahoma, and now he’s joining the fun in Los Angeles with a loaded group around him. Last year he hit 65% of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 scores with just four picks, and he ran for 442 yards and six scores. Get ready for him to take things to another level.

2022 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Noah Sewell, LB, Soph. Oregon

The big thumper in the middle of the Oregon linebacking corps made 114 tackles last year with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss with five broken up passes, an interception, and with two forced fumbles. Now there’s a chance he does even more with the talent on both sides to take over at times.

If Justin Flowe can finally catch a break from the injuries, he’s one of the Pac-12’s best linebackers, and Mase Funa and Bradyn Swinson are going to be big-time, too. Everything will flow right into the middle for Sewell to clean up.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Offense

QB – Caleb Williams, Soph. USC

RB – Zach Charbonnet, Sr. UCLA

RB – Travis Dye, Sr. USC

WR – Jordan Addison, Jr. USC

WR – Jacob Cowing, Jr. Arizona

TE – Brant Kuithe, Jr. Utah

OT – Braeden Daniels, Jr. Utah

OG – TJ Bass, Sr. Oregon

C – Brett Neilon, Sr. USC

OG – Sataoa Laumea, Soph. Utah

OT – Jaxson Kirkland, Sr. Washington

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Defense

DE – Ron Stone, Sr. Washington State

DT – Junior Tafuna, Soph. Utah

DT – Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr. USC

DE – Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Jr. Washington

LB – Justin Flowe, RFr. Oregon

LB – Noah Sewell, Soph. Oregon

LB – Jackson Sirmon, Jr. Cal

CB – Kyu Blu Kelly, Sr. Stanford

S – Jaydon Grant, Sr. Oregon State

S – Isaiah Lewis, Sr. Colorado

CB – Clark Phillips, Soph. Utah

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Special Teams

PK – Dean Janikowski, Jr. Washington State

P – Kyle Ostendorp, Jr. Arizona

KR – Kazmeir Allen, Sr. UCLA

PR – DJ Taylor, Soph. Arizona State

CFN 2022 Team Previews

Arizona | Arizona State | Cal | Colorado | Oregon

Oregon State | Stanford | UCLA | USC | Utah | Washington

Washington State | Pac-12 Predictions For Every Game

CFN Preview 2022 | Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Pac-12 Players

30. Brett Neilon, C Sr. USC

29. Braeden Daniels, OT Jr. Utah

28. Emory Jones, Sr. Arizona State

27. Daniel Scott, S Sr. Cal

26. Isaiah Lewis, S Sr. Colorado

25. Merlin Robertson, Sr. Arizona State

24. Brant Kuithe, TE Jr. Utah

23. Xazavian Valladay, Sr. Arizona State

22. TJ Bass, OG Sr. Oregon

21. Omar Speights, LB Jr. Oregon State

20. Tavion Thomas, RB Jr. Utah

19. Jaydon Grant, S Sr. Oregon State

18. Jacob Cowing, Jr. Arizona

17. Ron Stone, DE Sr. Washington State

16. Darius Muasau, LB Sr. UCLA

15. Jackson Sirmon, LB Jr. Cal

14. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE Jr. Washington

13. Travis Dye, RB, Sr. USC

12. Jaxson Kirkland, OT Sr. Washington

11. Zach Charbonnet, RB Sr. UCLA

10. Justin Flowe, LB RFr. Oregon

9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB Sr. UCLA

8. Cameron Rising, QB Jr. Utah

7. Tuli Tuipulotu, DT Jr. USC

6. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB Sr. Stanford

5. Cameron Ward, QB Soph. Washington State

4. Clark Phillips, CB Soph. Utah

3. Noah Sewell, LB Soph. Oregon

2. Jordan Addison, WR Jr. USC

1. Caleb Williams, QB Soph. USC

CFN 2022 Team Previews

Arizona | Arizona State | Cal | Colorado | Oregon

Oregon State | Stanford | UCLA | USC | Utah | Washington

Washington State | Pac-12 Predictions For Every Game

CFN Preview 2022 | Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings