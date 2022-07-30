CFN Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Mountain West going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West team and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

QB Jake Haener, Sr. Fresno State

The superstar recruit started out at Washington, went to Fresno State, was expected to join head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, changed his mind, and now he’s back with the Bulldogs – current head man Jeff Tedford knows a thing or two about how to coach up quarterbacks.

Haener threw for over 4,000 yards last season with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he can do so much more – like win lead the program to the Mountain West title.

2022 Preseason CFN Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year

LB Vince Sanford, Sr. Air Force

Take your pick of at least ten linebackers or ten more safeties or ten more pass rushers to be the Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, and you might not be wrong. Sanford gets the nod because of all he can do, coming off a breakthrough season with 59 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He broke up three passes, too.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Offense

QB Jake Haener, Sr. Fresno State

RB Brad Roberts, Sr. Air Force

WR Jalen Cropper, Sr. Fresno State

RB Titus Swen, Sr. Wyoming

WR Jesse Matthews, Sr. San Diego State

TE Treyton Welch, Sr. Wyoming

OT Aaron Frost, Sr. Nevada

OG Gray Davis, Sr. Colorado State

C Alama Uluave, Sr. San Diego State

OG Micah Vanterpool, Sr. Hawaii

OT John Ojukwu, Sr. Boise State

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Defense

DE Keshawn Banks, Sr. San Diego State

DT Scott Matlock, Sr. Boise State

DT Jonah Tavai, Sr. San Diego State

DE Cade Hall, Sr. San Jose State

LB Cam’Ron Carter, Sr. Colorado State

LB Easton Gibbs, Soph. Wyoming

LB Caden McDonald, Sr. San Diego State

CB Cam Lockridge, CB Jr. Fresno State

S Patrick McMorris, Sr. San Diego State

S JL Skinner, Sr. Boise State

CB Nehemiah Shelton, Sr. San Jose State

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Special Teams

PK Jonah Dalmas, Jr. Boise State

P Aaron Rodriguez, Jr. New Mexico

KR/PR Jordan Byrd, Sr. San Diego State

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Mountain West Players

30. David Perales, DE Sr. Fresno State

29. Ilm Manning, OT, Sr. Hawai

28. Jesse Matthews, WR Sr. San Diego State

27. Haaziq Daniels, QB Sr. Air Force

26. Tavian Combs, S, Jr. New Mexico

25. Viliami Fehoko, DE Sr. San Jose State

24. Trey Taylor, S Jr. Air Force

23. Hunter Reynolds, S Sr. Utah State

22. Harrison Bailey, QB Soph. UNLV

21. Jerrick Reed, S Sr. New Mexico

20. Easton Gibbs, LB Soph. Wyoming

19. Jalen Cropper, WR Sr. Fresno State

18. Brad Roberts, RB Sr. Air Force

17. Patrick McMorris, S Sr. San Diego State

16. Cam’Ron Carter, LB Sr. Colorado State

15. Hank Bachmeier, QB Sr. Boise State

14. Evan Williams, S Sr. Fresno State

13. JL Skinner, S Sr. Boise State

12. Dom Peterson, DT Sr. Nevada

10. Aaron Frost, OT Sr. Nevada

9. Scott Matlock, DT Sr. Boise State

8. Keshawn Banks, DE Sr. San Diego State

7. John Ojukwu, OT Sr. Boise State

6. Jonah Tavai, DT Sr. San Diego State

5. Cade Hall, DE Sr. San Jose State

4. Caden McDonald, LB Sr. San Diego State

3. Logan Bonner, QB Sr. Utah State

2. Vince Sanford, LB Sr. Air Force

1. Jake Haener, QB Sr. Fresno State

