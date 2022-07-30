CFN Preseason All-Conference USA Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Conference USA going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA team and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year

QB Frank Harris, Sr. UTSA

Last year it was RB Sincere McCormick – along with a solid defense – that took over on way to the Conference USA title and a breakthrough season for the UTSA program. The quarterback was pretty good, too.

The 6-0, 200-pound lefty was the main man leading the way, and now this is his team more than ever after two terrific seasons. Harris has connected on 66% of his career passes, kept the interceptions down with six in each of the last two years, and in 2021 he started hitting his deep throws a bit more. Combine all of that with over 1,200 rushing yards and 15 scores, and this might be his league, too.

2022 Preseason CFN Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year

LB KD Davis, Sr. North Texas

The 6-0, 229-pounder isn’t huge, and he might not have the build of a normal middle linebacker, but he’s got great range and he makes a whole lot of tackles.

The 2021 First Team and 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honoree made 284 tackles – leading Conference USA with 121 stops – with 11 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over the last three seasons for a team not known for its defense. In his fifth year, expect him to be even more disruptive.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Offense

QB Frank Harris, Sr. UTSA

RB Johnny Ford, Jr. Florida Atlantic

RB DeWayne McBride, Jr. UAB

WR Daewood Davis, Sr. WKU

WR Zakhari Franklin, Sr. UTSA

TE Rivaldo Fairweather, Soph. FIU

OT Makai Hart, Sr. UTSA

OG Quantavious Leslie, Soph. WKU

C Ahofitu Maka, Sr. UTSA

OG Joshua Mote, Sr. Louisiana Tech

OT Kadeem Telfort, Sr. UAB

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Defense

DE Praise Amaewhule, Jr. UTEP

DT Evan Anderson, Soph. Florida Atlantic

DT Davon Strickland, Jr. FIU

DE Jordan Ferguson, Sr. Middle Tennessee

LB KD Davis, Sr. North Texas

LB Breon Hayward, Sr. UTEP

LB Noah Wilder, Sr. UAB

CB Kahlef Hailassie, Jr. WKU

S Rashad Wisdom, Sr. UTSA

S Teja Young, Jr. Florida Atlantic

CB Starling Thomas, CB Sr. UAB

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Special Teams

PK Brayden Narveson, Jr. WKU

P Lucas Dean, Sr. UTSA

KR Shadrick Byrd, Soph. Charlotte

PR Jaylin Lane, Soph. Middle Tennessee

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Conference USA Players

30. Jaylen Joyner, DE Jr. Florida Atlantic

29. Quantavious Leslie, OG Soph. WKU

28. Tyrese Chambers, WR Jr. FIU

27. Trevor Harmanson, LB Sr. UTSA

26. Gabe Taylor, S Soph. Rice

25. Grant DuBose, WR Jr. Charlotte

24. Tyler Grubbs, LB Soph. Louisiana Tech

23. Teldrick Ross, S Jr. Middle Tennessee

22. Chris Reynolds, QB Sr. Charlotte

21. Manase Mose, C Sr. North Texas

20. Evan Anderson, DT Soph. Florida Atlantic

19. Chase Cunningham, QB Sr. Middle Tennessee

18. Ahofitu Maka, C Sr. UTSA

17. Tyrice Knight, LB Sr. UTEP

16. Will Boler, S Sr. UAB

15. Daewood Davis, WR Sr. WKU

14. Davon Strickland, DT Jr. FIU

13. BeeJay Williamson, S Jr. Louisiana Tech

12. Johnny Ford, RB Jr. Florida Atlantic

11. Breon Hayward, LB Sr. UTEP

10. Teja Young, S Jr. Florida Atlantic

9. DeWayne McBride, RB Jr. UAB

8. Zakhari Franklin, WR Sr. UTSA

7. Noah Wilder, LB Sr. UAB

6. Praise Amaewhule, DE Jr. UTEP

5. Jarret Doege, QB Sr. WKU

4. Frank Harris, QB Sr. UTSA

3. Rashad Wisdom, S Sr. UTSA

2. Jordan Ferguson, DE Sr. Middle Tennessee

1. KD Davis, LB Sr. North Texas

