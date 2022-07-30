CFN Preseason All-ACC Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the ACC going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-ACC team and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year

RB Sean Tucker, Soph. Syracuse

Go ahead and name any one of about six or so ACC quarterbacks that might be the star of the league, and you probably won’t be wrong. Or, there’s a chance one of the others in the deep lot will rise up and be the best of the bunch. Meanwhile …

Sean Tucker might be the best running back in college football.

Everyone knows what’s coming with 34, and he still able to produce, running for almost 1,500 yards last year with 20 touchdowns with two receiving scores. He’s not all that big, but he’s tough, shifty, and really, really fast.

So yeah, the air attacks will take center stage in the conference, but Tucker should be the best of the offensive bunch.

2022 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year

DT Bryan Bresee, Jr. Clemson

Bresee has only been able to make 36 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons, but that’s partly because he suffered a torn ACL early last year to go along with a shoulder issue.

When he’s right – and he’s expected to be ready to go – the 6-5, 300-pounder has the talent to be the best overall player in the country and possible No. 1 overall pick with too much athleticism, skill, and quickness to go along with his size.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense

QB Tyler Van Dyke, Soph. Miami

RB Will Shipley, Soph. Clemson

RB Sean Tucker, Soph. Syracuse

WR Josh Downs, Jr. North Carolina

WR Zay Flowers, Sr. Boston College

TE Will Mallory, Sr. Miami

OT Jordan McFadden, Sr. Clemson

OG Caleb Chandler, Sr. Louisville

C Grant Gibson, Sr. NC State

OG Christian Mahogany, Jr. Boston College

OT Zion Nelson, Jr. Miami

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Sr. Pitt

DT Bryan Bresee, Jr. Clemson

DT Tyler Davis, Sr. Clemson

DE Myles Murphy, Jr. Clemson

LB Mikel Jones, Jr. Syracuse

LB Drake Thomas, Jr. NC State

LB Payton Wilson, Jr. NC State

CB Josh DeBerry, Sr. Boston College

S Nasir Peoples, Jr. Virginia Tech

S Jammie Robinson, Jr. Florida State

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Jr. Louisville

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams

PK BT Potter, Sr. Clemson

P Lou Hedley, Sr. Miami

KR Jaylen Stinson, Jr. Duke

PR Jacolby George, Soph. Miami

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 ACC Players

30. Josh DeBerry, CB Sr. Boston College

29. Jeff Sims, QB Soph. Georgia Tech

28. Jordan McFadden, OT Sr. Clemson

27. Robert Cooper, DT Sr. Florida State

26. Ayinde Eley, LB Sr. Georgia Tech

25. DJ Uiagalelei, QB Jr. Clemson

24. Myles Murphy, DT Jr. North Carolina

23. Yasir Abdullah, LB Sr. Louisville

22. Mikel Jones, LB Jr. Syracuse

21. Dontayvion Wicks, WR Jr. Virginia

20. Phil Jurkovec, QB Sr. Boston College

19. Drake Thomas, LB Jr. NC State

18. Zion Nelson, OT Jr. Miami

17. Myles Murphy, DE Jr. Clemson

16. Calijah Kancey, DT Jr. Pitt

15. AT Perry, WR Jr. Wake Forest

14. Habakkuk Baldonado, DE Sr. Pitt

13. Kedon Slovis, QB Sr. Pitt

12. Jammie Robinson, S Jr. Florida State

11. Brennan Armstrong, QB Sr. Virginia

10. Sam Hartman, QB Jr. Wake Forest

9. Zay Flowers, WR Sr. Boston College

8. Tyler Davis, DT Sr. Clemson

7. Malik Cunningham, QB Sr. Louisville

6. Josh Downs, WR Jr. North Carolina

5. Devin Leary, QB Jr. NC State

4. Tyler Van Dyke, QB Soph. Miami

3. Payton Wilson, LB Jr. NC State

2. Sean Tucker, RB Soph. Syracuse

1. Bryan Bresee, DT Jr. Clemson

