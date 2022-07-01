Penn State Nittany Lions Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Penn State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Head Coach: James Franklin, 67-34, 8th year at Penn State

12th year overall, 91-49, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-5

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview 2022

How does Penn State get its groove back?

It’s a program that dropped 42 wins, a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl appearance, and Fiesta and Sugar Bowl wins from 2016 to 2019 under James Franklin.

It knows success, it knows how to have great seasons even when Ohio State is awesome, and even though it’s not living in the national championship high-rent district at the moment, it’s not that far off from being in the College Football Playoff world if everything starts to break right.

Here’s the Penn State Is Half Empty way of looking at this.

The program is 11-11 in its last 22 games, it doesn’t have the O line or running game to be this year’s Michigan, and it’s coming off a rough finish going 2-6 at the end of last year.

Penn State Is Half Full …

Yeah, it had a historically bad start to 2020, but it kept the fight going and won its last four games, won the first five games of 2021, and while you are what your record says you are, the 2-6 finishing kick wasn’t that bad.

Okay, so it was that bad, but all six of those losses were fights, and a Penn State team with a better running game, stronger offensive line, and steadier downfield pop from the passing attack would’ve won a couple of those.

But enough with the excuses.

Franklin and Penn State can recruit, this team has enough talent to win any and every game on the slate considering Ohio State and Michigan State have to come to Happy Valley, and all it takes is a few flips to go from 7-6 mediocre to 10-3 strong.

How does Penn State get its groove back? It starts winning again no matter who it’s playing.

