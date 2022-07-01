Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Ryan Day: 34-4, 4th year at Ohio State

2021 Preview: Overall: 11-2, Conference: 8-1

Oh great. Now you made it mad.

As rough as last year’s 42-27 loss to Michigan might have been for Ohio State and the program’s pride, if that serves as the motivation for something bigger, go for it.

Remember what the 2020 Buckeyes did after the loss to Clemson in the 2019 season College Football Playoff?

That team wouldn’t be denied by a global pandemic, Big Ten rules, or a banged up Justin Fields when it came to the desperate need to get back to the CFP and right the perceived wrong from the previous season.

That’s going to be the 2022 version, but first, don’t just dismiss how good 2021 was.

11-2 was fantastic. It was a great season, and it was impressive in so many ways – it’s always a good season if you win the Rose Bowl.

You can say 99 nice things about someone and the only thing remembered is that one comment six months ago about how the shoes didn’t go with a certain shirt …

Or if you mention that one loss to that one team. Again, on the flip side, now Ohio State should be on even more of a mission than it normally is.

The offense wasn’t a problem in 2021. It was the best in the nation, it was breathtaking no matter who was on the field, and it’s about to be even better.

The defense wasn’t quite as bad as everyone made it out to be. It started rough and ended badly, but in the middle it was a force at times. However, the perception that the D needs to be fixed – and the problems against That Team Up North – is enough to make that happen.

If that loss helps focus things so the pass defense is sharper and the D can come up with a third down stop, perfect.

If it helps slow down all the penalties, get better in the big games against the run, and if it cranks up the intensity that much more, great.

Pressure is built into the cake, so there’s no way to add any more than what’s already there, so …

This team is good enough to roll through the schedule, rip apart Michigan, and at least get to the national championship – and no one knows that better than Ohio State.

That one extra little bit of juice might be enough to go that one extra step.

