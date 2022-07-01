Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

By the way, the 2016 Nebraska team – two years before Scott Frost took over – went 9-4 and added to a run of nine straight bowl appearances.

At any other big-time program the guy who goes 15-29 in four years with four straight division finishes of fifth or worse would’ve been launched so hard.

Dan Mullen almost won the 2020 SEC Championship at Florida, came within a two-point conversion of maybe beating Alabama early last year, and then he had a bad month … gone.

Clay Helton lost to Stanford in early September, and USC deep-sixed its season to get rid of him and move on.

Michigan fans couldn’t try pushing Jim Harbaugh out the door hard enough before he pulled off that 2021 season, and Texas types had to be held back after Steve Sarkisian’s team melted down against Oklahoma and lost to Kansas.

College football coaches at huge programs don’t survive a few big losses, much less four years of them and a place like Nebraska.

And yet …

Keeping Scott Frost around to give him another shot makes total sense in a college football head coaching hiring and firing world gone mad.

The guy was a great offensive coordinator at Oregon, he took UCF to an unbeaten season, and he was the perfect fit at the perfect program at the perfect time when he got the dream gig.

Nebraska has been pumping quarters into this slot machine over and over and over again because there’s got to be a payoff coming. Worse yet, if it gets up from the chair now, it knows with 1000% certainty that the next team to sit down will hit the jackpot with one pull of the lever.

From the early problem of not finding an ill-timed penalty it didn’t like to commit, to turnover issues, to special teams gaffes, to being about as unclutch as a team can possibly be, Nebraska has itself to blame for most of this rough run. However, it also hasn’t had even the teeniest, tiniest, ittiest, bittiest semblance of good luck.

Yeah, sprinkles are for winners, but an unbelievable 20 of the 29 losses under Frost have been by eight points or fewer.

That leaves another nine losses under Frost when the Huskers got rolled – the program lost 12 games total from 1993 to 2001 – but you don’t lose to that many good teams in so many competitive games like they did last year and not think this whole thing might be really, really close to turning around.

Frost is changing things up from the coaching staff to the transfer portal to a general attitude of enough being enough.

He’s got a more talented starting 22, there’s enough experience to build around, and most importantly in all of this, he knows his team will battle – he could’ve lost his team several times over the last few years, and didn’t.

He could’ve lost this job several times over the last four years, and didn’t. For the all-too-patient Nebraska fans, this season should start to show why.

