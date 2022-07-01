NCAA Academic Progress Rate: APR Football Rankings By Conference

The Academic Progress Rate 2020-2021 report has been released. Where to all the schools rank in each of the conferences?
The NCAA released its annual report of the Academic Progress Rate, or APR, measuring the improvements and academic success for the 2020-2021 school year.
From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:
- Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
- A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
- In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
So which teams got the job done in the classroom? Here’s everyone’s APR ranking by conference …
APR Rankings By Conference
APR Rankings overall 1-130
ACC APR Rankings
1 Clemson 999
2 Wake Forest 990
3 Louisville 988
4 Boston College 986
5 Duke 985
6 Pitt 984
7 Virginia 983
8 Miami 982
9 Georgia Tech 979
10 North Carolina 977
11 NC State 974
12 Virginia Tech 964
13 Florida State 958
14 Syracuse 957
