MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

One thing is for sure – someone will come out of nowhere and become a player.

Northern Illinois went from worst-to-first last season, and it’ll be another team that screws up all of the predictions and projections this year as it all comes together for …

Akron? That would be the biggest shocker.

Bowling Green? That’s more likely, but still a big stretch.

That’s what makes the MAC so much fun – it’s unpredictable in some ways, but the stars still usually show up.

The problem is the uneven level of the divisions. Unlike other conferences, the MAC won’t go to a no-division format – at least not yet – and in the preseason predictions, the West is far, far stronger than the East.

Those are the breaks in the crazy league, and again, there’s always a team that rises up to make everything more interesting. Here are the 2022 predictions for every MAC game.

MAC Preseason Predictions: East

MAC East Predicted Finish

T1. Kent State

T1. Miami University*

T3. Bowling Green

T3. Buffalo

T3. Ohio

6. Akron

*MU predicted to win East tie-breaker

Akron Zips

2022 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2022 MAC Prediction: 0-8

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 1-5, 2019: 0-12, 2018: 4-8

Sept 1 Saint Francis W

Sept 10 at Michigan State L

Sept 17 at Tennessee L

Sept 24 at Liberty L

Oct 1 Bowling Green L

Oct 8 at Ohio L

Oct 15 at Central Michigan L

Oct 22 Kent State L

Oct 29 Miami University L

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 8 Eastern Michigan L

Nov 19 at Buffalo L

Nov 26 at Northern Illinois L

Akron Preview

Bowling Green Falcons

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 MAC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 0-5, 2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9

Sept 3 at UCLA L

Sept 10 Eastern Kentucky W

Sept 17 Marshall L

Sept 24 at Mississippi State L

Oct 1 at Akron W

Oct 8 Buffalo W

Oct 15 Miami University W

Oct 22 at Central Michigan L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 Western Michigan L

Nov 9 Kent State L

Nov 15 at Toledo L

Nov 22 at Ohio L

Bowling Green Preview

Buffalo Bulls

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 MAC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 6-1, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-4

Sept 3 at Maryland L

Sept 10 Holy Cross W

Sept 17 at Coastal Carolina L

Sept 24 at Eastern Michigan L

Oct 1 Miami University W

Oct 8 at Bowling Green L

Oct 15 at UMass W

Oct 22 Toledo L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 1 at Ohio L

Nov 9 at Central Michigan L

Nov 19 Akron W

Nov 26 Kent State W

Buffalo Preview

Kent State Golden Flashes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2021: 7-7, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 3-1, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 5-7

Sept 1 at Washington L

Sept 10 at Oklahoma L

Sept 17 Long Island W

Sept 24 at Georgia L

Oct 1 Ohio W

Oct 8 at Miami University L

Oct 15 at Toledo L

Oct 22 Akron W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 1 Ball State W

Nov 9 at Bowling Green W

Nov 16 Eastern Michigan W

Nov 26 at Buffalo L

Kent State Preview

Miami University RedHawks

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 2-1, 2019: 8-6, 2018: 6-6

Sept 3 at Kentucky L

Sept 10 Robert Morris W

Sept 17 vs Cincinnati L

Sept 24 at Northwestern L

Oct 1 at Buffalo L

Oct 8 Kent State W

Oct 15 at Bowling Green L

Oct 22 Western Michigan W

Oct 29 at Akron W

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 8 Ohio W

Nov 16 at Northern Illinois L

Nov 22 Ball State W

Miami Preview

Ohio Bobcats

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 MAC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 2-1, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 9-4

Sept 3 Florida Atlantic W

Sept 10 at Penn State L

Sept 17 at Iowa State L

Sept 24 Fordham W

Oct 1 at Kent State L

Oct 8 at Akron W

Oct 15 at Western Michigan L

Oct 22 Northern Illinois L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 1 Buffalo W

Nov 8 at Miami University L

Nov 15 at Ball State L

Nov 22 Bowling Green W

Ohio Preview

MAC Preseason Predictions: West

MAC West Predicted Finish

T1. Northern Illinois

T1. Toledo

T1. Western Michigan*

4. Central Michigan

5. Eastern Michigan

6. Ball State

*WMU predicted to win West tie-breaker

Ball State Cardinals

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 MAC Prediction: 2-6

2021: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 7-1, 2019: 5-7, 2018: 4-8

Sept 3 at Tennessee L

Sept 10 Western Michigan L

Sept 17 Murray State W

Sept 24 at Georgia Southern L

Oct 1 Northern Illinois L

Oct 8 at Central Michigan L

Oct 15 UConn W

Oct 22 Eastern Michigan W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 1 at Kent State L

Nov 8 at Toledo L

Nov 15 Ohio W

Nov 22 at Miami University L

Ball State Preview

Central Michigan Chippewas

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 3-3, 2019: 8-6, 2018: 1-11

Sept 1 at Oklahoma State L

Sept 10 South Alabama W

Sept 17 Bucknell W

Sept 24 at Penn State L

Oct 1 at Toledo L

Oct 8 Ball State W

Oct 15 at Akron W

Oct 22 Bowling Green W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 at Northern Illinois L

Nov 9 Buffalo W

Nov 16 Western Michigan L

Nov 25 at Eastern Michigan W

CMU Preview

Eastern Michigan Eagles

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 MAC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 2-4, 2019: 6-7, 2018: 7-6

Sept 2 Eastern Kentucky W

Sept 10 at Louisiana L

Sept 17 at Arizona State L

Sept 24 Buffalo W

Oct 1 UMass W

Oct 8 at Western Michigan L

Oct 15 Northern Illinois W

Oct 22 at Ball State L

Oct 29 Toledo W

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 8 at Akron W

Nov 16 at Kent State L

Nov 25 Central Michigan L

EMU Preview

Northern Illinois Huskies

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 MAC Prediction: 6-2

2021: 9-5, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 0-6, 2019: 5-7, 2018: 8-6

Sept 3 Eastern Illinois W

Sept 10 at Tulsa L

Sept 17 Vanderbilt L

Sept 24 at Kentucky L

Oct 1 at Ball State W

Oct 8 Toledo L

Oct 15 at Eastern Michigan L

Oct 22 at Ohio W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 Central Michigan W

Nov 9 at Western Michigan W

Nov 16 Miami University W

Nov 26 Akron W

NIU Preview

Toledo Rockets

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 MAC Prediction: 6-2

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 4-2, 2019: 6-6, 2018: 7-6

Sept 3 Long Island W

Sept 10 UMass W

Sept 17 at Ohio State L

Sept 24 at San Diego State L

Oct 1 Central Michigan W

Oct 8 at Northern Illinois W

Oct 15 Kent State W

Oct 22 at Buffalo W

Oct 29 at Eastern Michigan L

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 8 Ball State W

Nov 15 Bowling Green W

Nov 25 at Western Michigan L

Toledo Preview

Western Michigan Broncos

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 MAC Prediction: 6-2

2021: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 4-2, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6

Sept 2 at Michigan State L

Sept 10 at Ball State W

Sept 17 Pitt L

Sept 24 at San Jose State L

Oct 1 New Hampshire W

Oct 8 Eastern Michigan W

Oct 15 Ohio W

Oct 22 at Miami University L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 at Bowling Green W

Nov 9 Northern Illinois L

Nov 16 at Central Michigan W

Nov 25 Toledo W

WMU Preview

