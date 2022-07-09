Independents Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The world of the independent college football programs will soon get a tad smaller with Liberty and New Mexico State off to Conference USA in 2023, BYU diving into the Big 12, and Notre Dame joining …

Maybe not yet on the Fighting Irish, but before the independents start finding homes in desperate conferences looking for members, they almost all once again have interesting schedules.

Notre Dame and BYU will make the most noise – as always – with so many high-profile showdowns, but Army could be the most interesting independent. If it can beat Coastal Carolina on the road to start the season, look out. At Wake Forest and the date against Air Force in Arlington, Texas are the only times the Knights should be the underdog.

BYU and Notre Dame play each other in Las Vegas, UMass and New Mexico State play each other, Army plays UConn and UMass, and Liberty plays UConn, UMass, and New Mexico State. And UConn and UMass go at it.

There’s obviously no conference championship to play for, so …

2022 Independent Preseason Predictions

Army Black Knights

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 9-3, 2019: 5-8, 2018: 11-2

Sept 3 at Coastal Carolina L

Sept 10 UTSA W

Sept 17 Villanova W

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 Georgia State W

Oct 8 at Wake Forest L

Oct 15 Colgate W

Oct 22 ULM W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Air Force (in Arlington, TX) W

Nov 12 at Troy W

Nov 19 UConn W

Nov 26 at UMass W

Dec 3 OPEN DATE

Dec 10 Navy (in Philadelphia, PA) W

Army 2022 Preview

Army 10 Best Players | Army Schedule

BYU Cougars

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021: 10-3, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 11-1, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6

Sept 3 at USF W

Sept 10 Baylor W

Sept 17 at Oregon L

Sept 24 Wyoming W

Sept 30 Utah State W

Oct 8 Notre Dame (in Las Vegas) L

Oct 15 Arkansas W

Oct 22 at Liberty W

Oct 29 East Carolina W

Nov 5 at Boise State L

Nov 12 OPEN DATE

Nov 19 Dixie State W

Nov 26 at Stanford L

BYU 2022 Preview

BYU 10 Best Players | BYU Schedule

Liberty Flames

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021: 8-5, Prediction: 11-1

2020: 10-1, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 6-6

Sept 3 at Southern Miss W

Sept 10 UAB W

Sept 17 at Wake Forest L

Sept 24 Akron W

Oct. 1 at Oklahoma State L

Oct 8 at UMass W

Oct 15 Gardner-Webb W

Oct 22 BYU L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Arkansas L

Nov 12 at UConn W

Nov 19 Virginia Tech L

Nov 26 New Mexico State W

Liberty 2022 Preview

Liberty 10 Best Players | Liberty Schedule

New Mexico State Aggies

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 1-1, 2019: 2-10, 2018: 3-9

Aug 27 Nevada L

Sept 1 at Minnesota L

Sept 10 at UTEP L

Sept 17 at Wisconsin L

Sept 24 Hawaii L

Sept 30 FIU W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 New Mexico L

Oct 22 San Jose State L

Oct 29 at UMass L

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 at Lamar W

Nov 19 at Missouri L

Nov 26 Liberty L

New Mexico State 2022 Preview

New Mexico State 10 Best Players

New Mexico State Schedule

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 10-2, 2019: 11-2, 2018: 12-1

Sept 3 at Ohio State L

Sept 10 Marshall W

Sept 17 Cal W

Sept 24 at North Carolina W

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 BYU (in Las Vegas) W

Oct 15 Stanford W

Oct 22 UNLV W

Oct 29 at Syracuse W

Nov 5 Clemson L

Nov 12 Navy (in Baltimore) W

Nov 19 Boston College W

Nov 26 at USC L

Notre Dame 2022 Preview

Notre Dame 10 Best Players

Notre Dame Schedule

UConn Huskies

2022 Preseason Prediction: 309

2021: 1-11, Prediction: 3-9

2020: 0-0, 2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11

Aug 27 at Utah State L

Sept 3 Central Connecticut State W

Sept 10 Syracuse L

Sept 17 at Michigan L

Sept 24 at NC State L

Oct 1 Fresno State L

Oct 8 FIU W

Oct 15 at Ball State L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Boston College L

Nov 5 UMass W

Nov 12 Liberty L

Nov 19 at Army L

Nov 26 OPEN DATE

UConn 2022 Preview

UConn 10 Best Players | UConn Schedule

UMass Minutemen

2022 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2021: 1-11, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 0-4, 2019: 1-11, 2018: 4-8

Sept 3 at Tulane L

Sept 10 at Toledo L

Sept 17 Stony Brook W

Sept 24 at Temple L

Oct 1 at Eastern Michigan L

Oct 8 Liberty L

Oct 15 Buffalo L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at New Mexico State L

Nov 5 at UConn L

Nov 12 at Arkansas State L

Nov 19 Texas A&M L

Nov 26 Army L

UMass 2022 Preview

UMass 10 Best Players | UMass Schedule