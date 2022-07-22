College Football Rankings: 2022 CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 131 Teams

College Football News Preview 2022 preseason college football rankings with top players, early games, and predicted finishes for all 131 teams.

Here we go with 2022 college football rankings for all 131 teams. Call this the jumping off point.

As always, the preseason rankings are about how good the teams appear to be going into fall camp, and then they’ll change drastically once the season starts and the results come in.

Teams are never ranked based on the projected finish, but the season prediction is added along with everyone’s season opening matchup and a player you need to know.

The teams at the very, very top are relatively obvious, but it gets interesting fast with the hype jacked for a whole slew of programs that pushed through into the elite. Of course, the fun comes when the lower-ranked teams show us just how wrong the early thoughts were.

What are the expectations for each team? How do they compare and contrast with everyone else? The 2022 college football season is about to get rolling.

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Rankings

131 UConn

Player You Need to Know: Jackson Mitchell, LB Soph.

Season Opener: at Utah State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Record: 1-11 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 129 2021 CFN Final Rank: 128

CFN Final Rankings 2020 NR 2019 126 2018 129

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

130 UMass

Player You Need to Know: Ellis Merriweather, RB Sr.

Season Opener: at Tulane

2022 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2021 Record: 1-11 2021 CFN Prediction: 2-10

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 130 2021 CFN Final Rank: 129

CFN Final Rankings 2020 127 2019 130 2018 104

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



129 New Mexico State

Player You Need to Know: Chris Ojoh, LB Sr.

Season Opener: Nevada

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Record: 2-10 2021 CFN Prediction: 2-10

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 126 2021 CFN Final Rank: 126

CFN Final Rankings 2020 NR 2019 127 2018 124

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

128 Akron

Player You Need to Know: Jeslord Boateng, LB Jr.

Season Opener: Saint Francis

2022 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2021 Record: 2-10 2021 CFN Prediction: 2-10

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 125 2021 CFN Final Rank: 127

CFN Final Rankings 2020 123 2019 129 2018 102

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



127 FIU

Player You Need to Know: Davon Strickland, DT Jr.

Season Opener: Bryant

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Record: 1-11 2021 CFN Prediction: 5-7

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 115 2021 CFN Final Rank: 130

CFN Final Rankings 2020 125 2019 85 2018 43

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

126 ULM

Player You Need to Know: Boogie Knight, WR Sr.

Season Opener: at Texas

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Record: 4-8 2021 CFN Prediction: 1-11

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 124 2021 CFN Final Rank: 124

CFN Final Rankings 2020 124 2019 100 2018 89

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

125 Ball State

Player You Need to Know: Brandon Martin, LB Sr.

Season Opener: at Tennessee

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Record: 6-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 7-5

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 90 2021 CFN Final Rank: 98

CFN Final Rankings 2020 46 2019 83 2018 106

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

124 Bowling Green

Player You Need to Know: Darren Anders, LB Sr.

Season Opener: at UCLA

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Record: 4-8 2021 CFN Prediction: 2-10

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 127 2021 CFN Final Rank: 108

CFN Final Rankings 2020 126 2019 124 2018 118

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



123 Buffalo

Player You Need to Know: James Patterson, LB Sr.

Season Opener: at Maryland

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Record: 4-8 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 99 2021 CFN Final Rank: 109

CFN Final Rankings 2020 63 2019 39 2018 34

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



122 New Mexico

Player You Need to Know: Jerrick Reed, S Sr.

Season Opener: Maine

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 5-7

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 106 2021 CFN Final Rank: 125

CFN Final Rankings 2020 95 2019 120 2018 110

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

121 Arkansas State

Player You Need to Know: Kivon Bennett, LB/DE Sr.

Season Opener: Grambling State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 2-10 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 97 2021 CFN Final Rank: 123

CFN Final Rankings 2020 112 2019 67 2018 72

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



120 Rice

Player You Need to Know: Gabe Taylor, S Soph.

Season Opener: at USC

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 Record: 4-8 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 120 2021 CFN Final Rank: 116

CFN Final Rankings 2020 106 2019 115 2018 127

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

119 Charlotte

Player You Need to Know: WR Grant DuBose, Jr.

Season Opener: at Florida Atlantic

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Record: 5-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 119 2021 CFN Final Rank: 115

CFN Final Rankings 2020 116 2019 72 2018 93

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

118 Texas State

Player You Need to Know: Marcell Barbee, WR Sr.

Season Opener: at Nevada

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 Record: 4-8 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 114 2021 CFN Final Rank: 122

CFN Final Rankings 2020 111 2019 114 2018 123

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

117 UTEP

Player You Need to Know: Praise Amaewhule, DE Jr.

Season Opener: North Texas

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 Record: 7-6 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 123 2021 CFN Final Rank: 106

CFN Final Rankings 2020 121 2019 128 2018 130

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

116 Georgia Southern

Player You Need to Know: Derrick Canteen, CB Jr.

Season Opener: Morgan State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 87 2021 CFN Final Rank: 121

CFN Final Rankings 2020 78 2019 55 2018 28

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

115 Ohio

Player You Need to Know: Kurtis Rourke, QB Jr.

Season Opener: Florida Atlantic

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 111 2021 CFN Final Rank: 112

CFN Final Rankings 2020 109 2019 51 2018 30

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



114 Eastern Michigan

Player You Need to Know: Sidy Sow, OG Sr.

Season Opener: Eastern Kentucky

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 7-6 2021 CFN Prediction: 5-7

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 117 2021 CFN Final Rank: 100

CFN Final Rankings 2020 107 2019 80 2018 71

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

113 Kent State

Player You Need to Know: Dante Cephas, WR, Jr.

Season Opener: at Washington

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 7-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 107 2021 CFN Final Rank: 90

CFN Final Rankings 2020 89 2019 66 2018 114

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule



112 James Madison

Player You Need to Know: Kris Thornton, WR Sr.

Season Opener: Middle Tennessee

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Record: 12-2 2021 CFN Prediction:

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: NR 2021 CFN Final Rank: NR

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

111 South Alabama

Player You Need to Know: Darrell Luter, CB Sr.

Season Opener: Nicholls State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 5-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 122 2021 CFN Final Rank: 120

CFN Final Rankings 2020 108 2019 119 2018 109

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

110 Southern Miss

Player You Need to Know: Hayes Maples, LB Jr.

Season Opener: Liberty

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 116 2021 CFN Final Rank: 119

CFN Final Rankings 2020 117 2019 68 2018 75

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

109 Old Dominion

Player You Need to Know: Zack Kuntz, TE Jr.

Season Opener: at Virginia Tech

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Record: 6-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 2-10

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 128 2021 CFN Final Rank: 94

CFN Final Rankings 2020 NR 2019 125 2018 105

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

108 Middle Tennessee

Player You Need to Know: Jordan Ferguson, DE Sr.

Season Opener: at James Madison

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Record: 7-6 2021 CFN Prediction: 5-7

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 118 2021 CFN Final Rank: 95

CFN Final Rankings 2020 119 2019 107 2018 59

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

107 Temple

Player You Need to Know: Isaac Moore, OT Sr.

Season Opener: Duke

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 5-7

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 84 2021 CFN Final Rank: 118

CFN Final Rankings 2020 110 2019 54 2018 58

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

106 UNLV

Player You Need to Know: Harrison Bailey, QB Soph.

Season Opener: Idaho State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Record: 2-10 2021 CFN Prediction: 3-9

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 110 2021 CFN Final Rank: 113

CFN Final Rankings 2020 120 2019 106 2018 107

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

105 Hawaii

Player You Need to Know: Ilm Manning, OT, Sr.

Season Opener: Vanderbilt

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-7

2021 Record: 6-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 7-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 74 2021 CFN Final Rank: 102

CFN Final Rankings 2020 74 2019 32 2018 73

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

104 Florida Atlantic

Player You Need to Know: Teja Young, S Jr.

Season Opener: Charlotte

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 5-7 2021 CFN Prediction: 8-4

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 101 2021 CFN Final Rank: 111

CFN Final Rankings 2020 101 2019 13 2018 91

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

103 Central Michigan

Player You Need to Know: Lew Nichols, RB Soph.

Season Opener: at Oklahoma State

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Record: 9-4 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 108 2021 CFN Final Rank: 70

CFN Final Rankings 2020 105 2019 71 2018 128

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

102 Louisiana Tech

Player You Need to Know: BeeJay Williamson, S Jr.

Season Opener: at Missouri

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 3-9 2021 CFN Prediction: 7-5

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 100 2021 CFN Final Rank: 114

CFN Final Rankings 2020 103 2019 43 2018 77

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

101 Miami University

Player You Need to Know: Brett Gabbert, QB Jr.

Season Opener: at Kentucky

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Record: 7-6 2021 CFN Prediction: 6-6

2021 CFN Preseason Rank: 109 2021 CFN Final Rank: 96

CFN Final Rankings 2020 93 2019 47 2018 70

Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

