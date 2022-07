CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Linebackers Unit Rankings: SEC

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the linebackers and the rest of the team.

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Kentucky

4 Arkansas

5 Florida

7 Tennessee

8 LSU

9 Mississippi State

10 South Carolina

11 Missouri

12 Auburn

13 Ole Miss

14 Vanderbilt

