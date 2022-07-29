CFN Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the American Athletic Conference going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team, and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year

QB Clayton Tune, Sr. Houston

Can Tune be for Houston what Desmond Ridder was for Cincinnati last year? The numbers should be strong – SMU QB Tanner Mordecai might have the better passing season, though – but it’s more than that. Tune is the veteran leader on what should be the best team in the American Athletic Conference – and the stats aren’t bad, either.

He hit 68% of his passes for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns and ten picks, ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and led the way to a terrific 12-win season with a bowl victory. Now Houston is looking for even more.

2022 Preseason CFN American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year

LB Deshawn Pace, Jr. Cincinnati

Call this a projection that Pace takes his game up a few notches and becomes an even bigger terror for offenses.

An underappreciated all-around hybrid linebacker – he only earned Honorable Mention All-AAC honors last year – the 6-2, 215-pounder was all over the field making 95 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and four picks, highlighted by a huge one against Indiana. It’s not really his role, but if he becomes more of a pass rusher, he’ll be a gamewrecker.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Offense

QB Clayton Tune, Sr. Houston

RB Isaiah Bowser, Sr. UCF

RB Keaton Mitchell, Soph. East Carolina

WR Nathaniel Dell, Jr. Houston

WR Rashee Rice, Sr. SMU

TE Josh Whyle, Jr. Cincinnati

OT Dylan O’Quinn, Sr. Cincinnati

OG Lorenz Metz, Sr. Cincinnati

C Jake Renfro, Jr. Cincinnati

OG Lokahi Pauole, Sr. UCF

OT Jaylon Thomas, Sr. SMU

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Defense

DE Elijah Chatman, Sr. SMU

DT/DE Malik Vann, Sr. Cincinnati

DT Ricky Barber, Jr. UCF

DE Derek Parish, Sr. Houston

LB Antonio Grier, Sr. USF

LB Deshawn Pace, Jr. Cincinnati

LB Donavan Mutin, Jr. Houston

CB Davonte Brown, Jr.

S Quindell Johnson, Sr. Memphis

S Gervarrius Owens, Sr. Houston

CB Arquon Bush, Sr. Cincinnati

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Special Teams

PK Owen Daffer, Soph. East Carolina

P Laine Wilkins, Soph. Houston

KR Bryan Massey, Jr. SMU

PR Ryan Montgomery, Sr. Cincinnati

CFN 2022 Team Previews

Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis

Navy | SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

AAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 American Athletic Conference Players

30. Holton Ahlers, QB Sr. East Carolina

29. Isaac Moore, OT Sr. Temple

28. Quadric Bullard, S Jr. UCF

27. John Marshall, S Sr. Navy

26. Ja’von Hicks, S Sr. Cincinnati

25. Elijah Chatman, DE Sr. SMU

24. Patrick Paul, OT Soph. Houston

23. Justin Wright, LB Sr. Tulsa

22. Lokahi Pauole, OG Sr. UCF

21. Seth Henigan, QB Soph. Memphis

20. Dwayne Boyles, LB Sr. USF

19. Dorian Williams, LB Jr. Tulane

18. Divaad Wilson, S Sr. UCF

17. Gervarrius Owens, S Sr. Houston

16. Donavan Mutin, LB Jr. Houston

15. Quindell Johnson, S Sr. Memphis

14. Jaylon Thomas, OT Sr. SMU

13. Dylan O’Quinn, OT Sr. Cincinnati

12. Ryan O’Keefe, WR Sr. UCF

11. Lorenz Metz, OG Sr. Cincinnati

10. Antonio Grier, LB Sr. USF

9. Tanner Mordecai, QB Jr. SMU

8. Rashee Rice, WR, Sr. SMU

7. Derek Parish, DE Sr. Houston

6. Deshawn Pace, LB Jr. Cincinnati

5. Jake Renfro, C Jr. Cincinnati

4. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Soph. East Carolina

3. Isaiah Bowser, RB Sr. UCF

2. Nathaniel Dell, WR Jr. Houston

1. Clayton Tune, QB Sr. Houston

