Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2022

It’s the most fun time of the year.

It’s bowl projection and College Football Playoff prediction season, when nothing is too crazy, all the speculation makes perfect sense, and all of it done with the joyful hope that the CFP calls aren’t even close – the chase is SO much more fun when teams outside the norm are involved.

It’s also that time for the annual reminder of the ground rules.

1. ESPN wants the best matchups possible. Therefore, we have to take into account that BYU has to get a decent bowl slot, and the bigger Power Five programs available might be the call over Group of Five teams, just because. Or …

2. ESPN can just create another bowl – or five – if needed. Last year, we didn’t just get the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, we were also given the Frisco Bowl Classic at the absolute last second because there were too many bowl eligible teams. (Miami University beat North Texas 27-14, by the way.)

So if you don’t see your team here, as long as it gets to six wins, there’s going to be a post-season home somewhere. That goes along with our annual heads-up …

3. These are bowl projections. Teams will surprise, disappoint, and find their way in and out of the bowl mix all throughout the process. We’ll adapt and adjust as the season goes on. Also, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.

And with that, the 2022 college football craziness starts … NOW.

Bowl Projections: Preseason 2022-2023

All Times Eastern.

Bowl Projections: Preseason 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff

CFN 2022 Preview of Every Team

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Preseason Bowl Projection: Georgia State vs Florida Atlantic

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Air Force vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Louisiana

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: UCLA vs Ole Miss

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Preseason Bowl Projection: BYU vs Missouri*

*The call is that ESPN will blow off the Group of Five vs Group of Five tie-ins to come up with a strong matchup of two teams that need spots.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Southern Miss vs Liberty

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Northern Illinois

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina

2022 CFN Predictions For Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: WKU vs Appalachian State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Preseason Bowl Projection: SMU vs UTSA

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Preseason Bowl Projection: Army vs Memphis



Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: UAB vs Hawaii

Bowl Projections: Preseason 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff

CFN 2022 Preview of Every Team

NEXT: More Preseason Bowl Projections