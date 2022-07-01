Boston College Eagles Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Boston College Eagles Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boston College season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Boston College Eagles Preview

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley, 2nd year at BC, 12-11

2021 Preview: Overall: 6-6, Conference: 2-6

Boston College continues to be stuck in the land of the okay.

From 2013 to 2018 the Eagles won seven games five times in the six years. They were steady, consistent, and they couldn’t seem to break through and do a whole lot more.

Now they’re on a run of three straight six-win seasons, but to be fair, COVID had something to do with that – they haven’t been able to play in either of the last two bowl games they’ve been eligible for.

In Year Three under head coach Jeff Hafley, is this when Boston College can go from just okay to more of a player?

It won the first four games of last year and dropped six of the last eight once ACC play started. An injury to QB Phil Jurkovec had a lot to do with that, and now the experience is there, the talent level has been built up, and there are positives to build on. However …

Boston College Eagles Preview 2022: Offense

The offense was the worst in the ACC. It averaged just 350 yards per game, the passing attack went in the tank after Jurkovec got hurt – his return from a hand injury wasn’t enough to help – and there wasn’t the ground game in place to make up for it.

Jurkovec is back, and he just might be the difference-maker for a pro style attack that would like to speed things up a wee bit. A good pro prospect, there’s a chance Jurkovec does for the Eagles what Kenny Pickett did for Pitt last year. That might be asking a lot, but the talent is there to crank up the downfield attack.

The receivers are going to be great. Zay Flowers is one of best returning wideouts in the ACC, with the ability to be a volume catcher as well as a deep threat. Leading receiver TE Hunter Long is gone, but the rest of the corps is loaded with veterans and Notre Dame transfer George Takacs helps the tight end situation. However …

The offensive line needs a reboot. The parts to the passing game are great, the running backs were fine even after David Bailey left for Colorado State last year – Pat Garwo can handle the work again – but the offensive line is all but starting over.

It’s almost impossible to replace the NFL talent of Zion Johnson (LA Chargers), Alec Lindstrom (Dallas), Tyler Vrabel (Atlanta) and Ben Petrula (Cleveland). There’s size, and this group should be okay in time, but any offensive improvement starts here.

Boston College Eagles Preview 2022: Defense

The defense did what it could considering the offense didn’t provide enough help. The Eagles finished fourth in the ACC in total defense, was third in the nation in pass D, and even though it struggled at times against the run, it was a good season overall.

There has to be more of a pass rush and more plays behind the line, but seven starters are expected back with enough talent and depth to be even stronger.

It starts with the defensive front. A bit by design, this isn’t an attacking group that’s going to take a whole lot of chances to get into the backfield. However, there should be a decent rotation in the interior and leading sacker Marcus Valdez – just five sacks and seven tackles for loss – returns on one end.

Leading tackler Kam Arnold and good-hitting all-star safety Jaiden Woodbey are back in a strong back seven. The safeties are big, the corners can do a little of everything, and if the pass rush is just a wee bit better, one of the best pass defenses college football will do it all again.

