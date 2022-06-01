ULM Warhawks Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

ULM Warhawks Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the ULM season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

ULM Warhawks Preview

Head Coach: Terry Bowden, 2nd year at ULM, 4-8

27th year overall, 179-122-2, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 4-8, Conference: 2-6

Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

ULM Top 10 Players | ULM Schedule & Analysis



ULM Warhawks Preview 2022

There was a moment.

No one was expecting anything coming off an 0-10 season and without a winning season since 2012, but all of a sudden ULM looked like it was on track to go bowling in Terry Bowden’s first year.

The Warhawks shocked Liberty and beat South Alabama for a 4-3 start, had two winnable games in the last five, and then …

4-8.

But to be fair, four of those last five were on the road and three of those were against LSU, Louisiana, and Appalachian State. The other two games – at Texas State and against Arkansas State – were close.

Now there are just enough veterans to make a push for those six wins, even if it’s going to take something miraculous against an even tougher schedule to make that happen.

ULM Warhawks Preview 2022: Offense

There were too many problems on third downs, the downfield passing attack wasn’t there, and the offensive line was a turnstile. However, the offense had a few decent moments and there’s just enough experience back to be better. However …

The offensive line has the be a LOT better, and it has to do it without left tackle Willie Tyler off to Rutgers. Two starters are back and there’s a little help from the transfer portal with Zarian McGill an important get at center.

The running game didn’t have any room to move, but the two main backs return. Andrew Henry led the team with 482 yards and four scores, and Malik Jackson ran for 451 yards and added more burst. Jackson, though, will likely work mostly at receiver after flirting with the transfer portal.

This should be Chandler Rogers’ show to run – he likely won’t be splitting time like he did last year. The sophomore was third on the team in rushing and led the was with 1,311 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three picks.

The delightfully-named Boogie Knight earned All-Sun Belt status as the team’s leading receiver, but he’s not alone with most of the top targets back for Rogers to spread it around. That includes TE Zach Rasmussen – three of his catches went for touchdowns.

ULM Warhawks Preview 2022: Defense

The offense struggled, and the defense didn’t do a whole lot to help. There wasn’t enough push into the backfield, and the pass defense was among the worst in the country, but the group did a decent job of taking the ball away and wasn’t totally awful against the run.

The linebacking corps in the 4-2-5 has a thumper in Zack Woodard. If he doesn’t lead the team in tackles, he’ll be close, Quae Drake adds some experience and hitting ability on the outside, and the hope is for Harding transfer Carl Glass to work in a hybrid role like another safety on the field.

The front four might be one of the teams earlier strengths. There’s good size, and what the depth lacks in experience it makes up for in bulk. Top end Ty Shelby is done. but the tackle combination of Caleb Thomas and Quincy Ledet should be able to hold up.

The secondary struggled, so losing corner Josh Newton to TCU and S Nick Roberts to SMU isn’t that massive. However, this group needs to find playmakers in a big hurry. It’s not a total do-over, but it’s not far off around third-leading tackler Jabari Johnson.

Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

ULM Top 10 Players | ULM Schedule & Analysis

ULM Warhawks: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats NEXT