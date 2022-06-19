Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Rutgers season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Greg Schiano, 76-81, 21st year at Rutgers

2021 Preview: Overall: 5-8, Conference: 2-7

Bowl don’t lie.

Rutgers isn’t going to win the national championship, and it’s not going to play for the Big Ten title anytime soon unless Ohio State leaves for the SEC and everyone else in the division quits playing college football.

So the goal right now is to get to a bowl game no matter what. If that means the program has to rely on past teams to have gone to class, so be it.

Rutgers caught a break last year by having the best Academic Progress Rate among teams with five wins, and that meant it got to go have the fun of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

It was an ugly 38-10 loss to Wake Forest, but so what? Rutgers went to a bowl game, and that’s good enough.

The five wins last year were massive considering the program won a total of 13 games since the 8-5 run in 2014. Best of all, it was the best season in seven years even though the team couldn’t score and the defense couldn’t stop anyone from scoring.

Head coach Greg Schiano needed four seasons in his first run at Rutgers to get everything place to have a winning season. It’s still going to take work, but he made some changes in the coaching staff, went heavy in the transfer portal, and …

He got the team to a bowl game. It can be done at Rutgers.

