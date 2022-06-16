Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ole Miss season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Ole Miss Rebels Preview

Lane Kiffin: 15-8, 3rd year at Ole Miss

12th year overall, 76-41, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 10-3, Conference: 6-2

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Ole Miss Top 10 Players | Ole Miss Schedule & Analysis

Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022

Is there anyone you’d rather have as your head coach during all these changes to college football than Lane Kiffin?

As is, the guy is the best at cutting through the bullspit of the SEC and how the game is played on and off the field, and there’s no one better at taking the whiz out of a Nick Saban and any other big-name figure who takes the sport too seriously.

While Saban and Jimbo are off having a slap-fight over how the sausage is made, Kiffin is effectively pointing out that it’s not 1998. Recruiting practices don’t have to hide underground anymore.

We’re essentially paying players now? We’re allowed to go shopping for whoever’s available? Okay … let’s go.

And while all of this is happening across the college football world with the NIL stuff, transfer portal, and other aspects, remember that this is Ole Miss, not Alabama, or USC, or Texas, or Ohio State. This is a very good program, but it’s hardly a powerhouse with all of the advantages that come with it.

A place like this has to embrace all the changes to be able to compete in the toughest division in the toughest conference in the country. Kiffin unapologetically is showing how this should be done.

If unfettered college football free agency is kosher, let’s eat.

Meanwhile, lost in all the Lane Kiffiness is that he’s a whale of a coach.

Ole Miss just won ten games and got to the Sugar Bowl. While that got a wee bit lost in in the weeds with the debate about whether or not Matt Corral should’ve played in the bowl, and all the other topics of college football discussion late last year, it was the team’s first winning season since 2015.

Give Baylor credit for the win – and blame Kiffin and the team for not being able to adjust when Corral got hurt – but if the starting quarterback stayed in one piece and the Rebels pulled that off, the 11 wins in one season would’ve been the most in the history of the program.

Kiffin has always been underappreciated and overlooked as a head coach because his personality hasn’t exactly played well with others over the years, but before it was possible to get Lincoln Riley, he would’ve been perfect to go through a Round 2 at USC.

You had an opening, Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman might be a great prospect, but ….

You had an opening, LSU. Brian Kelly might have been ultra-successful with the Irish, but …

You had an opening, Oregon. Can you imagine what that guy would’ve done with that program that’s already operating at the forefront of college marketing and branding?

You got him, Ole Miss. Keep enjoying this ride on the Lane Train while your can.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Ole Miss Top 10 Players | Ole Miss Schedule & Analysis

Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT