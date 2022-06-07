Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Missouri season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Missouri Tigers Preview

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz, 3rd year at Missouri, 11-12

4th year overall (23-13), 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 6-7, Conference: 3-5

Missouri Tigers Preview 2022

This is a good program that needs to get great fast.

In just the SEC East, Florida is about to rocket back up, Tennessee is becoming dangerous, South Carolina has some momentum, Kentucky is rock solid, and Georgia just won the national championship. However …

42-43.

Ever since losing the 2014 SEC Championship to Alabama, that’s what Missouri is – a decidedly mediocre 42-43.

Now, that’s partly due to living the SEC lifestyle. There aren’t a ton of bad losses in the bunch – even when the offense totally fell off the map in 2015 and the team went 4-8 in 2016 – but it’s been hard to bust out of this rut.

There was a time when Mizzou’s offense was a differentiating factor, and the program has been great at winning the games they’re supposed to – one borderline-unforgivable bowl loss aside – but outside of a strong road win over Florida in 2018 there haven’t been a whole lot of big, splashy moments.

But that’s living in the SEC. You can do lots of good things, and you can have a big, splashy recruiting class that might be your best ever, and it gets thrown on the pile with everyone else in the conference.

Yeah, Alabama would jump off a building if its recruiting class was Missouri’s, but it really was a good haul of talent for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Now in Year Three, the program has to start busting through to look like it at least belongs in the SEC top ten.

The defense has to be far stronger, especially against the run. The offense needs to be better against the good teams, and there needs to be a little muscle flexing, especially after the way last year ended with the bowl loss.

