Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions, Schedule: Post-Spring 2022

2022 post-spring College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.
Oh why not?
The bowl schedule just came out without any real shockers – other than the Sugar Bowl will be played early on a Saturday morning when everyone cares about the NFL the next day – but it’s still fun.
After spring ball and before we finish with all the team-by-team previews, here’s the first look at how the 2022-2023 bowl season might shake out.
First, though …
1. Bowl tie-ins don’t necessarily mean they’re a lock, and they could change fast. The Sun Belt will probably need more options with the expanded league – Conference USA doesn’t need as many – and in the end, it’s all about …
2. ESPN. It’s goal with the owned and operated bowls – and with the schedule as a whole – is to come up with the best matchups possible. There might be a few set conference tie-ins that aren’t adhered to.
3. Don’t get into any sort of a twist if your team isn’t here. There are about 15 worthy schools that need to find a home – it’s a problem that some conferences just aren’t going to have enough contracted slots.
If you don’t see your favorite here – Big 12 fans, this is for you and your conference without enough options – give it a bit before we do this again in August when we go into deeper detail on each projection and why. Then feel free to yell at us.
And yes, we go a little off the grid for one College Football Playoff pick.
Finally, for as close-to-the-pin as we can get them with a slew of things still up in the air, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.
Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023
All Times Eastern. All conferences in parentheses are the alternate options for the bowls.
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:30 am, ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
3:00, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Marshall
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
11:00 am, ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
12:00, ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:45, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia State
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
7:30, ABC
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Washington vs Arkansas
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs BYU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Liberty
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Louisiana vs UAB
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22, 2022
7:30, ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)
Bowl Projection: UCF vs WKU
