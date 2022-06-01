Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions, Schedule: Post-Spring 2022

2022 post-spring College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.

Oh why not?

The bowl schedule just came out without any real shockers – other than the Sugar Bowl will be played early on a Saturday morning when everyone cares about the NFL the next day – but it’s still fun.

After spring ball and before we finish with all the team-by-team previews, here’s the first look at how the 2022-2023 bowl season might shake out.

First, though …

1. Bowl tie-ins don’t necessarily mean they’re a lock, and they could change fast. The Sun Belt will probably need more options with the expanded league – Conference USA doesn’t need as many – and in the end, it’s all about …

2. ESPN. It’s goal with the owned and operated bowls – and with the schedule as a whole – is to come up with the best matchups possible. There might be a few set conference tie-ins that aren’t adhered to.

3. Don’t get into any sort of a twist if your team isn’t here. There are about 15 worthy schools that need to find a home – it’s a problem that some conferences just aren’t going to have enough contracted slots.

If you don’t see your favorite here – Big 12 fans, this is for you and your conference without enough options – give it a bit before we do this again in August when we go into deeper detail on each projection and why. Then feel free to yell at us.

And yes, we go a little off the grid for one College Football Playoff pick.

Finally, for as close-to-the-pin as we can get them with a slew of things still up in the air, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023

All Times Eastern. All conferences in parentheses are the alternate options for the bowls.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Marshall

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Washington vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Liberty

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Louisiana vs UAB

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs WKU

