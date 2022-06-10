10 Best College Football Coaches ATS Coming Off A Bye Week

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

10 Best College Football Coaches ATS Coming Off A Bye Week

College Football Features

10 Best College Football Coaches ATS Coming Off A Bye Week

By June 23, 2022 1:14 am

By |

Which college football coaches do the best job coming off a two week break? Which ones use the time to prepare well and get it done ATS?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

There are riches in niches.

Take Jeff Scott, please.

He’s just 3-18 overall in his first two seasons as USF’s head coach. But give more than seven days to prepare and he’s 5-0 against the spread (ATS). The Bulls are off October 22nd before heading to Houston a week later.

Coaches who maximize bye weeks and long weeks consistently beat the number. Below are the 10 best, along with the week they’re all coming off a two-week break this season.

minimum 9 games 

10. Kyle Whittingham, Utah (since 2005)

ATS After a Bye: 19-11-2 (60%)
2022 Bye: Oct. 22 (at Washington State on Oct. 27)

Few coaches are better with extra time than Whittingham, who’s also 9-5 ATS in bowl games.
2022 Utah Schedule Analysis

9. Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan (since 2014)

ATS After a Bye: 9-5 (64%)
2022 Bye: Nov. 5 (at Akron on Nov. 8)

After this year’s bye week, the Eagles hit the road, where they’re 30-17-1 ATS under Creighton.
2022 Eastern Michigan Preview

T8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue (since 2017)

ATS After a Bye: 7-3 (70%)
2022 Bye: Oct. 29 (vs. Iowa on Nov. 5)

Brohm is also 19-8 ATS as an underdog, so the Boilermakers are an even more attractive play if they’re getting points from Iowa in Week 10.
2022 Purdue Preview

T8. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota (since 2017)

ATS After a Bye: 7-3 (70%)
2022 Bye: Oct. 8 (at Illinois on Oct. 15)

Fleck has consistently been one of the Big Ten’s top coaches ATS since leaving the MAC for Minnesota five years ago.
2022 Minnesota Preview

6. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt (since 2015)

ATS After a Bye: 10-4 (71%)
2022 Bye: Oct. 15 (at Louisville on Oct. 22)

Since Narduzzi’s arrival in 2015, Pitt also ranks No. 2 nationally ATS in road games at 26-10-1 (72%). The Panthers travel to Louisville after their Week 7 bye.
2022 Pitt Preview

5. Bill Clark, UAB (since 2014)

ATS After a Bye: 9-3-1 (75%)
2022 Bye: Sept. 24 (at Rice on Oct. 1)

Year-in and year-out, Clark has been the most profitable Conference USA coach for bettors.
2022 UTEP Schedule

4. Philip Montgomery, Tulsa (since 2015)

ATS After a Bye: 12-4 (75%)
2022 Bye: Oct. 15 (at Temple on Oct. 21)

A strong case can be made for Montgomery as the most underrated coach ATS over the last seven seasons.
2022 Tulsa Schedule

3. Dana Dimel, UTEP (since 2018)

ATS After a Bye: 7-2 (78%)
Games After Bye Week:: Oct. 15 (vs. FAU on Oct. 22) & Nov. 12 (vs. FIU on Nov. 19)

While Dimel is just 12-33 overall with the Miners, he’s been a great at getting his team to at least bring a fight with the extra preparation time.
2022 UTEP Schedule

2. Jay Norvell, Colorado State (2017-2021 at Nevada)

ATS After a Bye: 7-2-1 (78%)
Game After Bye Week:: Oct. 1 (at Nevada on Oct. 7)

Norvell’s first chance to improve his after-bye ATS mark will be back in Reno to face the program he coached for five seasons.
2022 Colorado State Preview

1. Dave Doeren, NC State (since 2013)

ATS After a Bye: 15-4 (79%)
Game After Bye Week: Oct. 22 (vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 27)

With extra time to prepare no one has rewarded bettors more than Doeren, who could have his best Pack team yet this season.
2022 NC State Preview

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , 2022 Preview, CFN, Coach Hot Seat, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, Lines, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home