College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version

What are the college football win total projections – the spring version – for all 131 teams? Where should the lines be set?

CFN College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Where should the college football win totals be set?

It’s just after spring football and before what should be a wild summer – this can all change fast. And why? The transfer portal, injuries, and all the other quirky things that happen during a college football offseason.

How are all the quarterback situations finally going to shake out? How do all the schedules look? This isn’t necessarily about how good all the teams are – some have easier slates than others.

These college football win totals are just for the regular season. They’re also based on where the lines should probably be set – it’s why there are several win totals with a .5. They don’t include any potential conference championships or bowl projections.

2022 College Football Win Total Projections: Spring Version

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | Independents

MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | All 131 Teams

ACC College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022

ACC Atlantic

Boston College Eagles

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 7

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6

2022 Schedule

Clemson Tigers

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 10.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9

2022 Schedule

Florida State Seminoles

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5

2022 Schedule

Louisville Cardinals

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 6.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6

2022 Schedule

NC State Wolfpack

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 9.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9

2022 Schedule

Syracuse Orange

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5

2022 Schedule

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10

2022 Schedule

ACC Coastal

Duke Blue Devils

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3

2022 Schedule

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3

2022 Schedule

Miami Hurricanes

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7

2022 Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6

2022 Schedule

Pitt Panthers

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10

2022 Schedule

Virginia Cavaliers

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6

2022 Schedule

Virginia Tech Hokies

CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6

2022 Schedule

2022 College Football Win Total Projections: Spring Version

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | Independents

MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | All 131 Teams

NEXT: American Athletic Conference 2022 Win Total Projections