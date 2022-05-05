College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version

What are the college football win total projections – the spring version – for all 131 teams? Where should the lines be set?
CFN College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022
Where should the college football win totals be set?
It’s just after spring football and before what should be a wild summer – this can all change fast. And why? The transfer portal, injuries, and all the other quirky things that happen during a college football offseason.
How are all the quarterback situations finally going to shake out? How do all the schedules look? This isn’t necessarily about how good all the teams are – some have easier slates than others.
These college football win totals are just for the regular season. They’re also based on where the lines should probably be set – it’s why there are several win totals with a .5. They don’t include any potential conference championships or bowl projections.
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | Independents
MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | All 131 Teams
ACC College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022
ACC Atlantic
Boston College Eagles
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule
Clemson Tigers
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 10.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule
Florida State Seminoles
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule
Louisville Cardinals
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule
NC State Wolfpack
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule
Syracuse Orange
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule
ACC Coastal
Duke Blue Devils
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule
Miami Hurricanes
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule
North Carolina Tar Heels
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule
Pitt Panthers
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule
Virginia Cavaliers
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule
Virginia Tech Hokies
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule
