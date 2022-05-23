College Football Conference Championship Games Without Divisions. What Would've Happened?

Big 12 Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions
The Big 12 hasn’t had divisions playing in the conference championship since 2010, and it didn’t even play a title game for a six year stretch.
Just about every Big 12 season would’ve been a total mess had there not been divisions from 1996 to 2010 when it wasn’t simply Oklahoma vs Texas after Nebraska and Kansas State slowed down.
The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference games only.
2021 Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 16
This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no divisions
2020 Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 21
This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division
2019 Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23
This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division
2018 Oklahoma 39, Texas 27
This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division
2017 Oklahoma 41, TCU 17
This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division
2016 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2015 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2014 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2013 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2012 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2011 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
2010 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20
No Divisions Championship: Missouri vs Nebraska
This would have been a MESS. Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M were all 6-2. The Sooners, Aggies, and Cowboys all lost two games to the other teams in the mix. Missouri and Nebraska only lost one game to the other teams.
2009 Texas 13, Nebraska 12
2008 Oklahoma 62, Missouri 21
No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas
The Big 12 would’ve decided this just like it did to figure out who won the South with Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech all going 7-1 – the Sooners beat the Red Raiders, the Red Raiders beat the Longhorns, the Longhorns beat the Sooners. This would’ve come down to the rankings.
2007 Oklahoma 38, Missouri 17
No Divisions Championship: Kansas vs Missouri
It would’ve been a rematch of the late season game, but Kansas and Missouri were each 7-1, and OU was 6-2.
2006 Oklahoma 21, Nebraska 7
No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas
Oklahoma was 7-1, Nebraska and Texas were 6-2. Texas beat Nebraska.
2005 Texas 70, Colorado 3
No Divisions Championship: Texas vs Texas Tech
Texas Tech would’ve been the lamb for Vince Young and the Texas slaughter. Colorado was 5-3, Texas Tech and Oklahoma were 6-2, Texas Tech beat Oklahoma.
2004 Oklahoma 42, Colorado 3
No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas
Colorado was a weak 4-4 division champion. Texas finished the season with just one loss to Oklahoma, and OU was unbeaten in Big 12 play.
2003 Kansas State 35, Oklahoma 7
No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas
The shocker never would’ve happened. Kansas State was 6-2, Oklahoma was 8-0, and Texas was 6-1 with the lone loss coming to OU.
2002 Oklahoma 29, Colorado 7
2001 Colorado 39, Texas 37
2000 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 24
No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas
Kansas State and Nebraska were 6-2 in the North. Oklahoma was 8-0, and it handed Texas its only Big 12 loss.
1999 Nebraska 33, Texas 6
No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State
This was when the Big 12 power was still in the North – that was all about to change. Nebraska and Kansas State were both 7-1, Texas was 6-2.
1998 Texas A&M 36, Kansas State 33
1997 Nebraska 54, Texas A&M 15
No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State
Nebraska went unbeaten and took a share of the national title. Kansas State lost one game all year – to Nebraska. Texas A&M was 6-2.
1996 Texas 37, Nebraska 27
No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Colorado
The historic Texas win over the Huskers would’ve never happened. The Longhorns were 6-2, Nebraska was 8-0, and Colorado 7-1.
