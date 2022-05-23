College Football Conference Championship Games Without Divisions. What Would've Happened?

Big 12 Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The Big 12 hasn’t had divisions playing in the conference championship since 2010, and it didn’t even play a title game for a six year stretch.

Just about every Big 12 season would’ve been a total mess had there not been divisions from 1996 to 2010 when it wasn’t simply Oklahoma vs Texas after Nebraska and Kansas State slowed down.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference games only.

2021 Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 16

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no divisions

2020 Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 21

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2019 Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2018 Oklahoma 39, Texas 27

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2017 Oklahoma 41, TCU 17

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2016 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2015 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2014 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2013 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2012 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2011 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2010 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20

No Divisions Championship: Missouri vs Nebraska

This would have been a MESS. Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M were all 6-2. The Sooners, Aggies, and Cowboys all lost two games to the other teams in the mix. Missouri and Nebraska only lost one game to the other teams.



2009 Texas 13, Nebraska 12

2008 Oklahoma 62, Missouri 21

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

The Big 12 would’ve decided this just like it did to figure out who won the South with Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech all going 7-1 – the Sooners beat the Red Raiders, the Red Raiders beat the Longhorns, the Longhorns beat the Sooners. This would’ve come down to the rankings.

2007 Oklahoma 38, Missouri 17

No Divisions Championship: Kansas vs Missouri

It would’ve been a rematch of the late season game, but Kansas and Missouri were each 7-1, and OU was 6-2.

2006 Oklahoma 21, Nebraska 7

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Oklahoma was 7-1, Nebraska and Texas were 6-2. Texas beat Nebraska.

2005 Texas 70, Colorado 3

No Divisions Championship: Texas vs Texas Tech

Texas Tech would’ve been the lamb for Vince Young and the Texas slaughter. Colorado was 5-3, Texas Tech and Oklahoma were 6-2, Texas Tech beat Oklahoma.

2004 Oklahoma 42, Colorado 3

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Colorado was a weak 4-4 division champion. Texas finished the season with just one loss to Oklahoma, and OU was unbeaten in Big 12 play.

2003 Kansas State 35, Oklahoma 7

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

The shocker never would’ve happened. Kansas State was 6-2, Oklahoma was 8-0, and Texas was 6-1 with the lone loss coming to OU.

2002 Oklahoma 29, Colorado 7

2001 Colorado 39, Texas 37

2000 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 24

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Kansas State and Nebraska were 6-2 in the North. Oklahoma was 8-0, and it handed Texas its only Big 12 loss.

1999 Nebraska 33, Texas 6

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State

This was when the Big 12 power was still in the North – that was all about to change. Nebraska and Kansas State were both 7-1, Texas was 6-2.

1998 Texas A&M 36, Kansas State 33

1997 Nebraska 54, Texas A&M 15

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State

Nebraska went unbeaten and took a share of the national title. Kansas State lost one game all year – to Nebraska. Texas A&M was 6-2.

1996 Texas 37, Nebraska 27

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Colorado

The historic Texas win over the Huskers would’ve never happened. The Longhorns were 6-2, Nebraska was 8-0, and Colorado 7-1.

No Division Championships: What Would’ve Happened?

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | MAC

Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

2022 College Football Win Total Projections: Spring Version

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | Independents

MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | All 131 Teams

NEXT: Conference USA Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions