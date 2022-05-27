College Football Bowl Ties, Affiliations For Each Conference 2022-2023

College football bowl tie-ins and bowl affiliations for every conference going into the 2022 season.

College Football Bowl Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2023-2023

– The College Football Playoff hasn’t expanded yet, so just as before, the top four teams according to the final College Football Playoff rankings will make the mini-tournament. This year, the two CFP semifinal bowls are the Fiesta and Peach on Saturday, December 31st.

– The two CFP semifinal winners will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

– The highest-ranked conference champion from the American Athletic, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt will automatically get one spot in Cotton Bowl if it’s not in the College Football Playoff.

– The Rose Bowl will be the Big Ten and Pac-12, the Orange Bowl will be ACC vs a team from the Big Ten or SEC – Notre Dame could go to the Orange, but not as an ACC team – and the Sugar Bowl will be Big 12 vs SEC.

Again, the Fiesta and Peach are College Football Playoff games, leaving one spot open in the Cotton for a team to likely play a Group of Five team.

ACC Bowl Tie-Ins, Affiliations

Notre Dame is eligible for any ACC bowl tie-in as long as it’s within one game of the team eligible for the slot. However, it’s not eligible to go to the Orange Bowl as an ACC team.

The ACC Champion will automatically go to the Orange Bowl if it’s not selected for the College Football Playoff. If the top ACC team is in the CFP, the highest-ranked available team is in the Orange.

Like last year, the ACC bowl slots will mostly be based on the matchups that make the most sense and will potentially generate the most interest.

1. College Football Playoff Semifinal: If Selected

Capital One Orange Bowl

Highest-ranked available ACC team, if it’s not the ACC Champion.

First Tier

– Cheez-It Bowl vs Big 12

– Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Big Ten

– Fenway Bowl vs American Athletic

– Military Bowl Presented by Peraton vs American Athletic

– New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs Big Ten

– San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs Pac-12

– TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs SEC

– Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Pac-12

Second Tier

– Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs AAC, Pac-12 or SEC

– TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl vs SEC or AAC

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs SEC or AAC or Pac-12

