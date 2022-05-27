Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions, Schedule: Post-Spring 2022

2022 post-spring College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.

Oh why not?

The bowl schedule just came out without any real shockers – other than the Sugar Bowl will be played early on a Saturday morning when everyone cares about the NFL – but it’s still fun.

After spring ball and before we finish with all the team-by-team previews, here’s the first look at how the 2022-2023 bowl season might shake out.

First, though …

1. Bowl tie-ins don’t necessarily mean they’re a lock, and they could change fast. The Sun Belt will probably need more options with the expanded league – Conference USA doesn’t need as many – and in the end, it’s all about …

2. ESPN. It’s goal with the owned and operated bowls – and with the schedule as a whole – is to come up with the best matchups possible. There might be a few set conference tie-ins that aren’t adhered to.

3. Don’t get into any sort of a twist if your team isn’t here. There are about 15 worthy schools that need to find a home – it’s a problem that some conferences just aren’t going to have enough contracted slots.

If you don’t see your favorite here – Big 12 fans, this is for you and your conference without enough options – give it a bit before we do this again in August when we go into more deeper detail on each projection and why. Then feel free to yell at us.

And yes, we go a little off the grid for one College Football Playoff pick.

Finally, for as close-to-the-pin as we can get them with a slew of things still up in the air, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023

All Times Eastern. All conferences in parentheses are the alternate options for the bowls.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Marshall

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Washington vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Liberty

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Louisiana vs UAB

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs WKU

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023 Part 2… NEXT