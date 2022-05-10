Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Army season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Jeff Monken, 9th year, 58-43

14th year overall, 96-59, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 9-4

There was a time not all that long ago when Army was really, really struggling.

It was having a rough time when head coach Jeff Monken took over in 2014, and he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with a 6-18 start. There’s been one blip over the last six seasons – going 5-8 in 2019 – but the systems are working, the team is coming off one of its strongest bowl wins ever – beating Missouri in the Armed Forces – and …

This might be Monken’s best team yet.

Army won 21 games in in two years – 2017-2018 – but the combination of parts returning along with a manageable schedule should be enough to set the expectations through the roof.

And that includes beating Navy.

Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Offense

Like always, Army will run and run some more. The triple-option sprinkled in a little bit more for the passing game at times – it stunned Wake Forest and Air Force through the air for a stretch – but this was the second-least productive passing game in college football and it should be close to that again.

That’s because the ground attack will push for over 280 yards per game – 300 isn’t asking for the world – as the team dominates the time of possession battle, keeps the mistakes to a minimum, and plays like the Army offense normally does.

The leader of the fun is Tyhier Tyler, a 5-8, 183-pound speed-quarterback who led the team in rushing in 2020 and now takes over with veteran Christian Anderson done. The heavy lifting will be done by veteran slotback Tyree Robinson and thundering 260-pound fullback Jakobi Buchanan. Throw 255-pound Tyson Riley into the mix, and the power will be there to go along with the speed. Again, it’ll be the Army offense. There will be lots of running.

For what it’s worth, the Black Knights have their top – and, really, only – receiver. Isaiah Alston led the team with 22 catches for 449 yards averaging over 20 yards per grab. Robinson was second on the team with 12 catches. As always, Army won’t throw, but when it does, big things will happen.

The skill parts are set, but the O line needs a little tweaking. It’ll be fine with a wee bit of time – it’s always a Next Man Up situation – but one tackle is set with veteran Jordyn Law a good, big blocker on the left side, and most importantly, 290-pound center Connor Bishop returns. Everything else will work itself out.

Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Defense

Yeah, the Army defense has been great, but it also catches a big break by only having to work a few minutes a game. That’s obviously a wee bit of an exaggeration, but the offense holds the ball for so long – especially late – that the D is on the field for less than 25 minutes. It should be good on its own this year no matter what, starting with …

Andre Carter. Army has a legitimate NFL pass rushing prospect on the outside with 6-7, 260-pound size and non-stop motor. Defenses have to figure him out, but he’s not alone in a strong linebacking corps. The front three gets the ends back, but loses Nolan Cockrill on the nose. There’s size to rotate in the middle.

Almost everyone of note is back in the secondary. There might not a slew of big play performers, but this group can tackle – Marquel Broughton was second on the team with 80 stops – and seven of the eight picks from the secondary return. It’ll get hit hard by the good passing games on the slate, but there aren’t a ton of those to worry about.

