2022 NFL Draft: Rankings By College. Which Schools Won The Draft?

Which college football programs won the 2022 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?
2022 NFL Draft: Rankings By College
Is your school able to get players to the NFL?
In the transfer portal world – along with recruiting – the sales job that the next level is a real possibility means everything. So which schools get to brag the most after the 2022 NFL Draft?
Something to keep in mind here. Yeah, it’s great to have a lot of players be loved by the NFL, but if you didn’t lose a ton of talent, that might mean you’re coming back loaded for the 2022 college season: get ready for a whole lot of Clemson in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A school gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
T97 Georgia Tech 1
7 (228) Green Bay (from Chicago): LB Tariq Carpenter
T97 Jackson State 1
6 (217) Detroit; EDGE James Houston
T97 Lenoir-Rhyne 1
7 (233) Seattle (from Kansas City): WR Dareke Young
T97 Marshall 1
7 (259) Kansas City; S Nazeeh Johnson
T97 Miami 1
7 (234) Green Bay (from Denver): DT Jonathan Ford
T97 South Carolina State 1
4 (142) Los Angeles Rams; CB Decobie Durant
T97 Southern 1
7 (226) Chicago (from Cincinnati): OG J’Atyre Carter
T97 Valdosta State 1
7 (244) Arizona; CB Christian Matthew
T97 Yale 1
7 (239) Indianapolis; S Rodney Thomas
T85 Air Force 2
6 (194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis): DT Jordan Jackson
T85 Appalachian State 2
5 (161) New Orleans LB D’Marco Jackson
T85 Cal 2
7 (224) Miami (from Houston): LB Cameron Goode
7 (254) Chicago (from LA Chargers): S Elijah Hicks
T85 Fordham 2
6 (187) San Francisco (from Denver): OT Nick Zakelij, Fordham
T85 Kansas 2
6 (181) Philadelphia (from Detroit): LB Kyron Johnson
T85 Kansas State 2
7 (247) Miami (from Tennessee): QB Skylar Thompson
7 (253) Los Angeles Rams; S Russ Yeast
T85 NW Missouri State 2
6 (200) New England; DT Sam Roberts
T85 Ouachita Baptist 2
6 (197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia): CB Gregory Junior
T85 Rutgers 2
7 (229) Seattle; RB Bo Melton
7 (251) Kansas City; RB Isaih Pacheco
T85 UCF 2
6 (220) San Francisco; DT Kalia Davis
T85 Villanova 2
6 (185) Buffalo (from Carolina): CB Christian Benford
T85 Youngstown State 2
6 (192) Indianapolis (from Minnesota): TE Andrew Ogletree
T73 Boise State 3
5 (148) Chicago (from Houston): WR Khalil Shakir
T73 BYU 3
5 (151) Atlanta: RB Tyler Allgeier
T73 Fresno State 3
5 (167) Dallas; CB DaRon Bland
T73 Indiana 3
5 (146) Buffalo (from Chicago): LB Micah McFadden
T73 Miami University 3
5 (174) Chicago (from Cincinnati): LB Dominique Robinson
T73 Missouri State 3
5 (159) Indianapolis; DT Eric Johnson
T73 North Dakota 3
5 (155) Dallas (from Cleveland): OT Matt Waletzo
T73 Oregon State 3
5 (170) Houston (from Tampa Bay): TE Teagan Quitoriano
T73 Sam Houston 3
5 (157) Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville): CB Zyon McCollum
T73 Samford 3
5 (162) Denver (from Philadelphia): WR Montrell Washington
T73 Southern Utah 3
5 (168) Chicago (from Buffalo): OT Braxton Jones
T73 Stanford 3
5 (150) Houston (from Chicago): DT Thomas Booker
T71 Fayetteville State 4
(135) Kansas City; CB Joshua Williams
T71 Illinois 4
3 (97) Detroit; S Kerby Joseph
6 (184) Minnesota (from NY Jets): OT Vederian Lowe
6 (207) Houston (from San Francisco): C Doug Kramer
T61 Coastal Carolina 5
4 (139) Baltimore: TE Isaiah Likely
7 (252) Cincinnati: LB Jeffrey Gunter
T61 Liberty 5
3 (86) Tennessee (from Las Vegas): QB Malik Willis
T61 Oklahoma State 5
6 (188) Detroit (from Jacksonville): LB Malcolm Rodriguez
6 (193) Dallas (from Cleveland): LB Devin Harper
7 (240) Washington (from Philadelphia): CB Christian Holmes
T61 South Alabama 5
3 (88) Dallas; WR Jalen Tolbert
T61 South Dakota State 5
4 (127) New England; RB Pierre Strong
7 (241) Pittsburgh; QB Chris Oladokun
T61 Texas Tech 5
4 (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh): WR Erik Ezukanma
7 (246) Cleveland (from Buffalo): C Dawson Deaton
T61 UAB 5
3 (78) Cleveland; EDGE Alex Wright
T61 UConn 5
3 (76) Baltimore; DT Travis Jones
T61 Virginia 5
3 (73) Indianapolis (from Washington): TE Jelani Woods
T61 Wyoming 5
3 (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina): LB Chad Muma
T53 Auburn 6
2 (35) Tennessee (from NY Jets): CB Roger McCreary
T53 Colorado State 6
2 (55) Arizona: TE Trey McBride
T53 Missouri 6
4 (118) Minnesota (from Cleveland): CB Akayleb Evans
6 (196) Baltimore; RB Tyler Badie
T53 South Carolina 6
5 (179) Green Bay (from Denver): EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
6 (183) New England; RB Kevin Harris
7 (227) Minnesota (from Las Vegas): TE Nick Muse
T53 Toledo 6
5 (166) Philadelphia (from Arizona): S Tycen Anderson
5 (172) San Francisco; CB Samuel Warmack
T53 Wake Forest 6
4 (140) Green Bay; C/OG Zach Tom
6 (214) Los Angeles Chargers; WR Ja’Sir Taylor
T53 Washington State 6
3 (72) Seattle; OT Abraham Lucas
7 (243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas): CB Jaylen Watson
T53 Western Michigan 6
2 (54) Kansas City (from New England): WR Skyy Moore
2022 NFL Draft: Rankings By College
