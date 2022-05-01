2022 NFL Draft: Rankings By College. Which Schools Won The Draft?

May 1, 2022

Which college football programs won the 2022 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

2022 NFL Draft: Rankings By College

Is your school able to get players to the NFL?

In the transfer portal world – along with recruiting – the sales job that the next level is a real possibility means everything. So which schools get to brag the most after the 2022 NFL Draft?

Something to keep in mind here. Yeah, it’s great to have a lot of players be loved by the NFL, but if you didn’t lose a ton of talent, that might mean you’re coming back loaded for the 2022 college season: get ready for a whole lot of Clemson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A school gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.

T97 Georgia Tech 1

7 (228) Green Bay (from Chicago): LB Tariq Carpenter

T97 Jackson State 1

6 (217) Detroit; EDGE James Houston

T97 Lenoir-Rhyne 1

7 (233) Seattle (from Kansas City): WR Dareke Young

T97 Marshall 1

7 (259) Kansas City; S Nazeeh Johnson

T97 Miami 1

7 (234) Green Bay (from Denver): DT Jonathan Ford

T97 South Carolina State 1

4 (142) Los Angeles Rams; CB Decobie Durant

T97 Southern 1

7 (226) Chicago (from Cincinnati): OG J’Atyre Carter

T97 Valdosta State 1

7 (244) Arizona; CB Christian Matthew

T97 Yale 1

7 (239) Indianapolis; S Rodney Thomas

T85 Air Force 2

6 (194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis): DT Jordan Jackson

T85 Appalachian State 2

5 (161) New Orleans LB D’Marco Jackson

T85 Cal 2

7 (224) Miami (from Houston): LB Cameron Goode
7 (254) Chicago (from LA Chargers): S Elijah Hicks

T85 Fordham 2

6 (187) San Francisco (from Denver): OT Nick Zakelij, Fordham

T85 Kansas 2

6 (181) Philadelphia (from Detroit): LB Kyron Johnson

T85 Kansas State 2

7 (247) Miami (from Tennessee): QB Skylar Thompson
7 (253) Los Angeles Rams; S Russ Yeast

T85 NW Missouri State 2

6 (200) New England; DT Sam Roberts

T85 Ouachita Baptist 2

6 (197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia): CB Gregory Junior

T85 Rutgers 2

7 (229) Seattle; RB Bo Melton
7 (251) Kansas City; RB Isaih Pacheco

T85 UCF 2

6 (220) San Francisco; DT Kalia Davis

T85 Villanova 2

6 (185) Buffalo (from Carolina): CB Christian Benford

T85 Youngstown State 2

6 (192) Indianapolis (from Minnesota): TE Andrew Ogletree

T73 Boise State 3

5 (148) Chicago (from Houston): WR Khalil Shakir

T73 BYU 3

5 (151) Atlanta: RB Tyler Allgeier

T73 Fresno State 3

5 (167) Dallas; CB DaRon Bland

T73 Indiana 3

5 (146) Buffalo (from Chicago): LB Micah McFadden

T73 Miami University 3

5 (174) Chicago (from Cincinnati): LB Dominique Robinson

T73 Missouri State 3

5 (159) Indianapolis; DT Eric Johnson

T73 North Dakota 3

5 (155) Dallas (from Cleveland): OT Matt Waletzo

T73 Oregon State 3

5 (170) Houston (from Tampa Bay): TE Teagan Quitoriano

T73 Sam Houston 3

5 (157) Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville): CB Zyon McCollum

T73 Samford 3

5 (162) Denver (from Philadelphia): WR Montrell Washington

T73 Southern Utah 3

5 (168) Chicago (from Buffalo): OT Braxton Jones

T73 Stanford 3

5 (150) Houston (from Chicago): DT Thomas Booker

T71 Fayetteville State 4

(135) Kansas City; CB Joshua Williams

T71 Illinois 4

3 (97) Detroit; S Kerby Joseph
6 (184) Minnesota (from NY Jets): OT Vederian Lowe
6 (207) Houston (from San Francisco): C Doug Kramer

T61 Coastal Carolina 5

4 (139) Baltimore: TE Isaiah Likely
7 (252) Cincinnati: LB Jeffrey Gunter

T61 Liberty 5

3 (86) Tennessee (from Las Vegas): QB Malik Willis

T61 Oklahoma State 5

6 (188) Detroit (from Jacksonville): LB Malcolm Rodriguez
6 (193) Dallas (from Cleveland): LB Devin Harper
7 (240) Washington (from Philadelphia): CB Christian Holmes

T61 South Alabama 5

3 (88) Dallas; WR Jalen Tolbert

T61 South Dakota State 5

4 (127) New England; RB Pierre Strong
7 (241) Pittsburgh; QB Chris Oladokun

T61 Texas Tech 5

4 (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh): WR Erik Ezukanma
7 (246) Cleveland (from Buffalo): C Dawson Deaton

T61 UAB 5

3 (78) Cleveland; EDGE Alex Wright

T61 UConn 5

3 (76) Baltimore; DT Travis Jones

T61 Virginia 5

3 (73) Indianapolis (from Washington): TE Jelani Woods

T61 Wyoming 5

3 (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina): LB Chad Muma

T53 Auburn 6

2 (35) Tennessee (from NY Jets): CB Roger McCreary

T53 Colorado State 6

2 (55) Arizona: TE Trey McBride

T53 Missouri 6

4 (118) Minnesota (from Cleveland): CB Akayleb Evans
6 (196) Baltimore; RB Tyler Badie

T53 South Carolina 6

5 (179) Green Bay (from Denver): EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
6 (183) New England; RB Kevin Harris
7 (227) Minnesota (from Las Vegas): TE Nick Muse

T53 Toledo 6

5 (166) Philadelphia (from Arizona): S Tycen Anderson
5 (172) San Francisco; CB Samuel Warmack

T53 Wake Forest 6

4 (140) Green Bay; C/OG Zach Tom
6 (214) Los Angeles Chargers; WR Ja’Sir Taylor

T53 Washington State 6

3 (72) Seattle; OT Abraham Lucas
7 (243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas): CB Jaylen Watson

T53 Western Michigan 6

2 (54) Kansas City (from New England): WR Skyy Moore

