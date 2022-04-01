NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Final Four

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Final Four games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament Final Four Expert Picks

Duke vs North Carolina | Expert Picks So Far

NCAA Tournament Final Four

Kansas vs Villanova

Line: Kansas -4.5, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Villanova

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Villanova

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Villanova

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas

NEXT: Duke vs North Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions