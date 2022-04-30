2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Round 4, 5, 6, 7

2022 NFL Draft: Who will go where in the final four rounds of the NFL Draft? Here’s the attempt at the impossible in the Day Three mock draft for rounds 4, 5, 6, 7.
2022 NFL Draft: Day Three Mock Draft
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs
LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever
NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings
2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 Prospects By Position
2023 NFL Draft: Top 32 Overall Prospects
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
Seriously, what’s the point of trying to do the last four rounds of a Day Three mock draft? The trades are going to come fast and furious, the orders are all going to get messed up, and …
It’s what the NFL teams are trying to figure out as we speak.
The goal here is to try to get the players as close to what should be the right spots as possible, and it’s showing the possibilities of how each team might be able to fill their needs.
2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Round 4
1 (106) Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville)
OG Jamaree Sayler, Georgia
2 (107) Houston (from Detroit)
OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana
3 (108) Cleveland (from Houston)
DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee
4 (109) Seattle (from NY Jets)
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
5 (110) Baltimore (from NY Giants)
CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt
6 (111) New York Jets (from Carolina)
LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
7 (112) New York Giants (from Chicago)
S Verone McKinley, Oregon
8 (113) Washington
CB Josh Jobe, Alabama
9 (114) New York Giants (from Atlanta)
EDGE JoJo Doman, Nebraska
10 (115) Denver
LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
11 (116) Denver (from Seattle)
S Yusef Corker, Kentucky
12 (117) New York Jets (from Minnesota)
OT Obinna Eze, TCU
13 (118) Cleveland
C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
14 (119) Baltimore
DE Michael Clemons, Texas A&M
15 (120) New Orleans
QB Carson Strong, Nevada
16 (121) Kansas City (from Miami)
RB Zamir White, Georgia
17 (122) Minnesota (from Indianapolis)
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
18 (123) Los Angeles Chargers
OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
19 (124) Cleveland (from Philadelphia)
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
20 (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)
RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
2022 NFL Draft Day Three Mock Draft, Round 4, 5, 6, 7
Round 4: 1-20 | Round 4: 21-38 | Round 5: 1-20
Round 5: 21-36 | Round 6: 1-20 | Round 6: 21-42
Round 7: 1-20 | Round 7: 21-41