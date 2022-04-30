2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Round 4, 5, 6, 7

2022 NFL Draft: Who will go where in the final four rounds of the NFL Draft? Here’s the attempt at the impossible in the Day Three mock draft for rounds 4, 5, 6, 7.

2022 NFL Draft: Day Three Mock Draft

Seriously, what’s the point of trying to do the last four rounds of a Day Three mock draft? The trades are going to come fast and furious, the orders are all going to get messed up, and …

It’s what the NFL teams are trying to figure out as we speak.

The goal here is to try to get the players as close to what should be the right spots as possible, and it’s showing the possibilities of how each team might be able to fill their needs.

2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Round 4

1 (106) Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville)

OG Jamaree Sayler, Georgia

2 (107) Houston (from Detroit)

OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana

3 (108) Cleveland (from Houston)

DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee

4 (109) Seattle (from NY Jets)

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

5 (110) Baltimore (from NY Giants)

CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt

6 (111) New York Jets (from Carolina)

LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

7 (112) New York Giants (from Chicago)

S Verone McKinley, Oregon

8 (113) Washington

CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

9 (114) New York Giants (from Atlanta)

EDGE JoJo Doman, Nebraska

10 (115) Denver

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

11 (116) Denver (from Seattle)

S Yusef Corker, Kentucky

12 (117) New York Jets (from Minnesota)

OT Obinna Eze, TCU

13 (118) Cleveland

C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

14 (119) Baltimore

DE Michael Clemons, Texas A&M

15 (120) New Orleans

QB Carson Strong, Nevada

16 (121) Kansas City (from Miami)

RB Zamir White, Georgia

17 (122) Minnesota (from Indianapolis)

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

18 (123) Los Angeles Chargers

OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

19 (124) Cleveland (from Philadelphia)

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

20 (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)

RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

