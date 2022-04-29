2022 NFL Draft: 32 Best Players Available For Round 2

2022 NFL Draft: The best players still on the board after Round 1 going into Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft: 32 Best Players Available, Round 2

32. WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

This is a really, really tough year to be a wide receiver. The top guys are really fast, really big, or a combination of the two. Moore isn’t big and he’s not a blazer, but he’s one of those guys that everyone through the scouting process fell in love with. Everyone wants him around as an all-around playmaker for an offense.

31. EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

For all the hype around the edge rushers and ends the went in the first round, Williams has a sneaky combination of skills that should make him a must-have in the top 60. 265-pound guys who can run a 4.46 find jobs in this league.

30. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Didn’t like him in the first round, interested in the second. I’m not the fan others seem to be, but he’s got the best all-around combination of size, arm, experience, and mobility in this draft.

He wasn’t worth the flier at the end of the first round like everyone projected, but go for it in the second, especially if you have an old veteran starter – (cough) Washington and Indianapolis (cough) – who can handle the work for a year while the new guy gets up to speed.

29. OG/OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

It’ll be interesting to see just how valuable he is on Day Two. The offensive line prospects dry up fast now, and Kinnard has the 322-pound size and the versatility to fit just about anywhere on the line.

28. TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Does Green Bay blow off the mediocre wide receivers to go get the punishing all-around part of the offense? He’s not the best athlete, and he’s not the next Travis Kelce, but he’s a rock-solid pass catching tight end who put up some terrific stats.

27. DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

A little bit of an old school NFL defensive end, he’s not going to fly into the backfield and he’s not all that crafty, but he’s 6-5, 270, and he gets behind the line. The pass rushing talent slows down on Day Two, and Thomas brings something different with his game.

26. QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Admittedly, I believe in this guy even if no one else seems to. Be shocked if the big bomber is selected before Saturday, but in this mediocre class of quarterbacks, he might be the best pure passer of the bunch. If you put him behind a strong offensive line, he’ll get the offense moving.

25. LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Welcome to yet another Wisconsin defensive player who’s undervalued in the draft process, steps on the field, and puts up giant stats as one of a team’s leading tacklers. A big-time run stopper who can straight-line burst into the backfield, you want him between the hashmarks running your D.

24. DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Sort of a lost narrative in this draft is how mediocre the defensive tackles are – which is why I thought Jordan Davis should’ve gone much, much higher. Mathis is a part of the puzzle. He’s not going to get into the backfield all that much, and he’s not a brick wall of an anchor, but he’s a good, sound NFL defensive tackle.

23. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

The jury is still out on just how much his game translates to the next level and just how much he was a function of a great system and an under-appreciated offensive coach – yes, he doesn’t get enough credit because of all the other parts to his persona – in Lane Kiffin. With the right team, though, this could work – and at a great value price.

22. WR John Metchie, Alabama

Lost in the shuffle among all the great wide receivers in this draft. Metchie isn’t huge, and he’s not all that fast, and he’s trying to get past a knee injury. However, once he’s right he’ll be as reliable a route runner as anyone in this class.

21. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

He’s not higher because superstar running backs don’t mean quite as much in today’s NFL. However, with his combination of size, sub-4.4 speed, and ability around the goal line, he’s going to be a must-have get for your fantasy team for the next four years. If Buffalo, Philadelphia, or Miami can get him, look out.

