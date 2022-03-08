Xavier vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Xavier vs Butler prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Xavier vs Butler How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Xavier (18-12), Butler (13-18)

Xavier vs Butler Game Preview, Big East Conference Tournament

Why Xavier Will Win

There’s the Xavier we all knew and loved – even if it was just for a day.

It’s been a harsh February going 1-7 before hanging 97 on Georgetown just to show that the scoring punch really is there. As bad as things were before that, it all started with a win over Butler – the Musketeers beat the Bulldogs twice.

Xavier might be struggling, but Butler has collapsed losing its last five games with the offense falling flat and way too many problems on the boards. However …

Why Butler Will Win

Xavier is having a hard time shooting from the outside.

It might have nailed everything against Georgetown, but who doesn’t?

It’s been impossible for the team to get to 30% from three on a regular basis, and Butler has to use the break to own the inside. As is, the Bulldogs are good at guarding the three.

On the other side, the offense has to hit from the outside. This is a much, much different team when it’s making its threes. It takes a ton of them, but it doesn’t make them.

Get to 40% from three, and Butler doesn’t lose. But …

Xavier vs Butler: What’s Going To Happen

Xavier has only allowed five teams to get to 40% from three.

Again, neither team is playing all that well, but Xavier is scoring and Butler isn’t. The defenses should take over, but the Musketeers will be far, far more efficient and will be a wee bit stronger from the free throw line.

Xavier vs Butler Prediction, Lines

Xavier 66, Butler 59

Line: Xavier -5.5, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

