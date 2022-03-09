Washington vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Utah prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Washington vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington (16-14), Utah (11-19)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Washington vs Utah Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament

Why Utah Will Win

Utah might not be all that great, and it might be on a three game losing streak, but it played Washington tough in the two meetings.

It lost at home 74-68 when it shot well but couldn’t hold down the Huskies from three, and it lost a double-overtime battle on the road in late January even though it couldn’t hit anything in a few key moments.

Overall this isn’t a great shooting team, but it will hit free throws and it will generate a whole lot of threes because it shoots a ton.

Washington can’t rebound, it’s awful at this whole shooting thing, and it doesn’t do anything to generate easy points with the extra pass or two.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Washington Will Win

This team is finding ways to win lately.

It collapsed as February rolled on, but it picked things back up over the last few weeks with a 3-1 run thanks to better shooting helped by generating assists.

The backcourt has to move the ball around and it has to generate makable shots. It sounds simple, but there are too many problems when the offense tries to force things.

It’s 5-0 on the year when coming up with 15 or more assists and 7-2 when it has 14 or more.

It came up with 17 in the first win over the Utes.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Washington vs Utah: What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like beating Washington State, Oregon, and Oregon State is all that big a deal, but at least Washington is playing well – especially defensively at just the right time. What is it doing over the last few weeks?

It’s making shots.

Again, this comes with the assists and ball movement, but Washington 10-1 when it hits 44% from the field.

Teams averaged 44% from the field against Utah.

Washington vs Utah Prediction, Lines

Washington 70, Utah 66

Line: Washington -1, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams