Wake Forest vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Boston College prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Wake Forest vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Boston College (12-19), Wake Forest (23-8)

Boston College vs Wake Forest Game Preview, ACC Tournament

Why Boston College Will Win

The Eagles went on a big run to put away Pitt without a problem in the 66-46 in over Tuesday. They were great defensively, they hit 47% from three, and they put together one of their better performances in a few weeks.

Even though the losses lately, the shooting ability has been there, moving the ball around isn’t a problem, and there aren’t enough mistakes to allow for too many easy points.

Wake Forest isn’t big on the offensive glass and it turns the ball over way too much, but …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Here come the threes.

Wake Forest isn’t Pitt when it comes to hitting the outside shots, leading the ACC in attempted threes and hitting about nine per game. Boston College did a nice job in its last game to get here, but it’s the worst team in the ACC at defending the outside shot.

These two only met once this year and it wasn’t pretty. The Demon Deacons rolled 87-57 by hitting 54% from the field and keeping Boston College from doing anything offensively.

As long as the Eagles can’t get on the move, expect more of the same.

Wake Forest vs Boston College: What’s Going To Happen

Boston College is playing with house money, and here comes the defensive pressure.

Again, the Eagles are shooting well lately. They’ll have to trade twos for threes, but Wake Forest isn’t above going cold from the outside for stretches. There are problems when the three isn’t going down, and it’s going to take a while to get the outside shooting going.

The threes will come through in the second half and Boston College won’t have any answers.

Boston College vs Wake Forest Prediction, Lines

Wake Forest 83, Boston College 71

