Wagner vs Bryant College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Wagner vs Bryant prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Wagner vs Bryant How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, RI

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Wagner (21-5), Bryant (21-9)

Wagner vs Bryant Game Preview, Northeast Conference Tournament Final

Why Wagner Will Win

You’re not going to get a whole lot from three out of the Seahawks, and this isn’t a great team on the boards – but it’s good enough on the defensive end. However, this team makes lots and lots of baskets and it’s great at defending the perimeter.

It’s not the high-scoring team around, but it’s ultra-efficient in the way it works around for the right shots. Averaging over 80 points per game over the last six outings, it’s great on the inside and terrific at coming up with steals for points.

All but forget about getting clean looks from three against this bunch – no only has hit 40% form three against it since mid-January.

However …

Why Bryant Will Win

Wagner is 2-2 in the last four games with one of those defeats coming against your Bryant Bulldogs.

Bryant can play a little D, too.

The Bulldogs are the opposite of Wagner in offensive philosophy when it comes to how they shoot. They’ll take a whole lot of threes, they’ll take advantage of the misses to generate second chance points off the rebounds, and they’ll get to the line over and over and over again.

Now, they won’t make all those threes – they’re only hitting 31% from the outside – but again, that’s where the offensive rebounding comes in.

They’re 16-1 in their last 17 games, but the run started with …

Wagner vs Bryant: What’s Going To Happen

Bryant lost to Wagner in overtime early in January even though the Seahawks couldn’t buy a three. They couldn’t do anything from the outside in the rematch loss, and they’re not going to hit their threes in this, either.

The Wagner D will keep Bryant from going off, but the inability from three along with giving up a whole lot of free throws will send the Bulldogs to the tournament.

Wagner vs Bryant Prediction, Lines

Bryant 79, Wagner 73

Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

