Virginia vs Louisville College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Louisville prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Virginia vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia (18-12), Louisville (13-18)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia vs Louisville Game Preview, ACC Tournament

Why Virginia Will Win

We just did this, and Virginia didn’t have any problems.

The two teams played a few days ago with the Cavaliers winning 71-61. It went Virginia – it controlled the game by moving the ball around for the easy shot, it was lights out from the field, and Louisville couldn’t maximize its opportunities.

It might not always be pretty – again, it’s Virginia – and the style keeps both teams in the game, but the Cardinals aren’t good enough from the free throw line and they’re not good enough at shooting on the inside to pull this off.

They give away points, and you can’t do that against Virginia.

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Louisville Will Win

Can the team that showed up against Georgia Tech in the 84-74 first round win come back to MSG for this?

Louisville played one of its strongest games of the year with a hot first half before putting it on cruise control. It wasn’t great defensively in the second half, but it hit 48% from the field, and most of all, it only turned it over nine times.

Georgia Tech isn’t Virginia, but if Louisville come pass like it did on Tuesday, and if it doesn’t screw up when it gets its offensive opportunities …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Virginia vs Louisville: What’s Going To Happen

Be … careful …

It’s Virginia, and this isn’t the best version. It’s a good team, but it’s hardly infallible and it’s not quite able to squeeze teams like it usually does.

It’s all about Louisville’s ability to stop the three. Virginia missed all nine three point attempts in the loss to Virginia Tech, it couldn’t hit from the outside in the loss to Florida State, and overall the team is 6-7 when it can’t get to 28% from three.

Georgia Tech got rocked by Louisville, but it hit 44% from three.

Virginia vs Louisville Prediction, Lines

Virginia 72, Louisville 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams